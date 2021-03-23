OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls volleyball team lost 3-0 to Cortland on Friday in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School.
The Tigers swept past Oswego 25-18, 25-12, 25-23.
Senior Mary Culeton led the Buccaneers with nine kills. Senior libero Lily Mathews tallied two digs and two aces, and junior Katie Nettles chipped in six assists. Senior Francesca Scanlon added three blocks.
“This match was all about getting the jitters out,” Oswego coach Tom Grover said. “It’s a tough loss, but (Cortland) is a good team.”
Grover added that he has to “start from square one” due in part to the Buccaneers’ usual fall season being moved to the spring and eight seniors graduating from last season’s team.
“Having a year and a half off really makes it hard, and a lot of girls didn’t play in that time span,” he said. “We’ll just have to take things match by match.”
Despite being down 2-0 to Cortland in the match, Oswego made it interesting in the third game.
With the game tied 4-4, Mathews recorded an ace to give the Bucs a 5-4 lead. Cortland bounced back to take the lead 7-6 on an ace by Lexi Zacek.
Cortland built a 14-9 margin, but effective serving by Oswego’s Maddie Vashaw cut the Bucs’ deficit to 14-12.
Later with Cortland clinging to a 16-14 advantage, Culeton tallied a kill and Scanlon had a key block for a point to tie it at 16-16. The Tigers briefly took an 18-17 lead, but Culeton knotted the score at 18-18 on a kill. Oswego grabbed a 19-18 lead, courtesy of another big hit by Culeton.
Led by quality serves from Julia Guest, the Tigers regained the lead at 22-20, but a stubborn Oswego squad quickly knotted the game at 22-22.
Oswego went up 23-22 on Mathews’ second ace of the night. Cortland came through with three straight points, with Gabriella State capping the match with an ace.
“The girls figured out how to harness the energy that they lacked in the first couple of sets and made it work in the third,” Grover said. “Losing that set was tough, but it was a much tighter one because of that energy.”
The Bucs found themselves behind 7-1 in the first game on a slew of kills from the Tigers. Oswego made a steady climb by getting efficient serves from Audrey Flint and a block from Scanlon for a 12-9 deficit.
Down 12-11, the Bucs tied the score at 12-12 when Vashaw tapped the ball the net for a point. Oswego and Cortland traded points that kept the score tied at 15-15, but the Tigers used timely serves and hits to break away for the 25-18 victory.
“We came out flat-footed,” Grover said. “A lot of the girls were saying it’s weird to have no fans to back them up so they had to make their own energy to feed off.”
Oswego didn’t have an answer for Cortland in the second game. The Tigers took advantage of miscues by the Bucs to cruise in the game, 25-12.
Grover said the lack of passing and transitioning in the first two games doomed the Bucs. However, he saw improvement by the third game.
“If we can’t get a pass, we can’t get a hit,” he said. “Once we were getting down passes, we got the ball down.”
Grover said he was hoping to “figure out the rotation and see who works best next to each other” before today’s road match against Syracuse.
“Our rotation includes two ninth-grade setters who both played modified volleyball last season,” he said. “It’s a whole different atmosphere this season, but they’re coming a long way. We still have work to do and we hope to get better.”
