OSWEGO — After a close first half, Cortland found another gear in the second half and defeated the Oswego State men’s lacrosse team 16-7 on Thursday at Laker Turf Stadium.
The Lakers’ defense held the Red Dragons at bay in the first half, primarily thanks to a zone defense, according to Oswego State coach Drew Bezek. Cortland was limited to five goals in the first half.
“That (zone) tends to slow the pace down a little bit. That was what we were trying to do from a schematic standpoint,” he said. “Slowing the pace a little gives Kevin (O’Donnell) good opportunities to make a quality save where is seeing the ball the entire time.”
After Oswego State won the initial possession after the faceoff, plus a couple of wide shots from Liam Dollard and Weston Gray, Cortland’s Travis Moehringer forced a turnover and the Dragons held the ball for nearly a minute. Pat Doyen opened scoring with 13:18 left in the first quarter.
Cortland added back-to-back goals at 3:57 from Anthony LaRosa and at 14:10 from Connor Leonard, before the Lakers’ Gray found the back of the net after a pass in front of the goal from Lucas Cioch with 1:19 left in the opening quarter.
Cortland’s Zak Jones scored a man-up goal 23 seconds into the second quarter. Dollard scored his first goal of the game moments later with 13:15 left in the first half.
Grosso of Cortland and Dollard of Oswego State traded goals, leaving the Dragons with a 5-3 halftime lead.
“The expectation is that we’re always going to be right there with them, no matter who it is in our conference,” Bezek said. “Our guys came out (in the first half) and we really competed.”
The Lakers’ Cioch scored the first goal in the third quarter, but the Dragons’ Dante Yacavone notched a pair of goals to make it 7-4 before Garrett Petrelli added another one for the Lakers.
Cortland went on a seven-goal run that went from 8:16 left in the third quarter to 8:33 left in the fourth to take a commanding 14-5 lead.
Mike Fleming and Gray added goals for Oswego State before Colton Smith and Leonard tacked on two more for Cortland to end the game.
“We didn’t execute in burying our opportunities and doing what we needed (in the second half),” Bezek said. “That was the difference in the game.”
Cioch led Oswego State with a goal and two assists, while Gray and Dollard each had two goals. Petrelli tacked on a goal and an assist while Mike Fleming rounded out the scoring. Goalie O’Donnell made 16 saves.
“With (Dollard and Gray), as upperclassmen for us, that’s the expectation of how we want them to play,” Bezek said. “They need to be there and they need to be consistent offensive forces for us.”
Bezek added that the team’s shot selection wasn’t always the best, allowing Cortland’s goaltender, Marc Esposito, to “look better than he probably was,” especially on just 18 shots on goal for the game.
Oswego State (0-2) hosts Nazareth College (1-5) today. The Golden Flyers last played on April 3 in a 17-6 loss to St. John Fisher College.
The Lakers are 0-18 all-time against Nazareth spanning from 1987-2010, the last time these two teams met.
Bezek said practices leading up to the game were to focus on mental preparation.
“It’s such a condensed season and we’ve had limitations on how much practice we’ve had. The one thing we can control is our effort and our mindset of how we’re going at it,” he said.
