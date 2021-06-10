CORTLAND — Tyler Blake’s grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning anchored the Cortland varsity baseball team’s 6-4 win over Oswego on Tuesday in the Section III Class A quarterfinals.
Austin Carroll led the Buccaneers with a single, a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Ian Rogers strung together three singles, while Kyle Familo singled, doubled, and knocked in a run.
“We had some guys step up today,” Oswego coach John Finch said. “I’m really proud of this team for their effort.”
Mike Douglas started on the mound for Oswego. He tossed four innings and allowed six runs, six hits, and three walks while striking out three. Andrew Paura pitched in relief of Douglas and threw two scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
Finch praised Douglas for his “gutsy” performance on the bump.
“He’s been good for us all year, and he doesn’t like to lose,” Finch said. “He’s going to grind it out.”
Oswego was clinging to a 2-0 lead heading into the fourth. Cortland’s bats came alive in the bottom half of the inning.
Adam Minnard kicked things off for the Tigers with a single to right-center field. Caden Albright followed with a double down the right-field line, which put runners at second and third with no outs.
Kooper Knabe then chopped a single up the middle, bringing Minnard and Albright home to tie the game at 2-2. After a bunt single by Max Gambitta and a walk issued to Jason Carr, Blake crushed the ball over the right-field fence for a grand slam and a 6-2 Cortland advantage.
“That pitch was bad timing,” said Finch, who added that Douglas’ effort Tuesday wasn’t defined by it.
Despite a sudden deficit, the Bucs made an attempt to climb back into the game. Ethan Hunt started the top of the sixth with an infield single. Familo was hit by a pitch on the helmet, putting two runners on base, but Noah Rogers grounded into a double play.
With Familo on second base, Jack Spaulding singled to center to plate Familo and slice the deficit to 6-3. Spaulding sustained an injury when he reached first base, and M.J. Lilly came in to pinch run. Carroll scorched the ball to the deep part of center field for a triple, scoring Lilly and putting the Bucs behind by just two runs.
“They responded well when they lost the lead,” Finch said. “We had some emotions running high after Jack got hurt.”
Oswego made a valiant effort to knot the score in the top of the seventh, but fell short. Ian Rogers singled to center to lead off, and Paura came in to pinch run. Paura moved to second base after a wild pitch to put a runner in scoring position. With one out in the inning, Tonkin hit a ball to center field that Finch said was “about a quarter of an inch away from a home run” but Cortland’s Gambitta made the catch right at the wall.
Finch said the team made a great effort to come back. “That’s all you can ask for,” he said.
Oswego’s first two runs of the game came on an RBI single by Familo in the top of the second, and a run-scoring double by Adkins that trickled to the left-field corner in the top of the third.
“I was proud of the fact our team jumped out to a lead (early on),” Finch said.
The Bucs finished their season with a 7-11 overall record. Despite some setbacks earlier on in the season, Finch said he was impressed with how his team pushed its way into the playoffs.
“After our first seven games, we decided to bear down a bit, stick with each other and find a way to crawl back and get to sectionals,” he said.
