OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity softball team dropped its fourth game of the season in a 15-3 loss to Cortland on Monday at the Legends Softball Complex.
Oswego coach Morgan Nandin said she was happy with her team’s positive attitude — despite the game being delayed by 45 minutes as Cortland showed up 30 minutes after the scheduled start time.
Nandin added that all 13 Oswego players got on the field, whether that was through “a good at-bat” or “making good outs.”
“We haven’t really experienced this heat too much yet … It’s tough physically just being out in the sun,” Nandin said. “They accepted their role and came in ready to go … They just controlled what they could control.”
The Buccaneers held Cortland at bay in the top of the first inning after pitcher Brooke Seinoski stranded a couple of runners with a third-out strikeout. However, Oswego couldn’t take advantage, leaving a runner on third base in the bottom of the first.
Seinoski notched two quick strikeouts in the second inning, but a couple of errors contributed to two Cortland runs for a 2-0 lead.
Cortland pitcher Brooke Hogan retired the Bucs in order in the home second.
The Tigers added two more runs in the third inning behind a hit and an error. Seinoski limited the damage, but the visitors led 4-0.
Hogan made easy work of Oswego in the bottom half of the inning, despite a two-out walk to Jordan Caroccio. The next batter hit into a fielder’s choice to end the frame.
Cortland exploded for eight runs in the fourth. With one out, Aliza McCormick was hit by a pitch to start the rally. Later, Hogan hit a three-run, inside-the-park homer to punctuate the uprising and give the guests a 12-0 lead.
“It’s tough. That snowball effect can happen to any team … It’s challenging to come out of that,” Nandin said. “(Cortland) was just finding all the holes. It was those cheap little hits dropping in that we couldn’t really get to.”
Oswego got a run across the plate in the bottom of the fourth when Mallory Upcraft, pinch-running for Lily Mathews, scored on a wild pitch. However, the Bucs stranded two more runners and couldn’t close the gap further.
Seinoski pitched a scoreless fifth with two strikeouts, but the Bucs did not score in the home half, stranding Marisa Wallace on second base after a single and a stolen base.
Cortland pushed its lead to 15-1 in the sixth.
Audrey Clark came on to pitch for Oswego in the seventh inning. She yielded a couple of singles, but got two groundouts plus an infield fly from Mikayla Cotterill to hold the Tigers in check.
“I can’t really ask for much more (out of Audrey) than that,” Nandin said.
The Bucs plated two runs in their final at-bat. Erica Henderson walked and later scored on a Caroccio double. Caroccio also came around to score to account for the 15-3 final tally.
Seinoski pitched six innings, allowing 15 hits while striking out five and walking three batters. In relief, Clark allowed two hits in one scoreless inning.
“Brooke’s been doing an amazing job for us this year. We’re asking a lot out of her,” Nandin said. “She really stepped up and did an awesome job staying positive, keeping the team up and really being a leader out there.”
Caroccio doubled and scored, while Kamryn Bletch also hit a double. Seinoski and Wallace each singled. Erica Henderson and Mallory Upcraft scored runs.
Oswego (0-4) hosts East Syracuse-Minoa (3-3) today. The Spartans are currently on a three-game losing streak, dropping back-to-back games to Auburn.
“We’re definitely going to focus on taking care of our bodies, again it was a long day today,” Nandin said. “(In practice), we’re going to focus on the fundamentals … Just thinking ahead, trying to build up that softball IQ … I just really want to help these girls grow as complete softball players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.