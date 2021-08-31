FULTONVILLE — With 15 laps to go, Josh Coonradt, driver of the No. 00X vehicle, passed rival Luke Horning to win the $1,500 winner’s share at Glen Ridge Motorsports Park in the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series kickoff on Sunday.
Horning settled for second and Beau Ballard made an amazing run through the field in the last 10 laps to take the final podium position.
Not only did Coonradt earn the $1,500 payday for winning the 40-lap Series feature, but he also took $100 for his heat race win and another $100 for the fastest lap in time trials courtesy of Classic Muscle Parts. The feature however was not a layup by any means.
On lap 1 in the second turn, the pole sitter, Andy Graves, drove in hard and skated up the track collecting multiple cars. Robert Yetman, Mike White, and others took damage. Yetman was able to rejoin and drove all the way to the front and even ran third before fading and finishing fifth.
While Coonradt loves to win, he also wants to beat the best on the race track. Unfortunately, the first-lap incident took out some of his top competitors.
“It kind of sucks that that lap 1 wreck happened,” Coonradt said. “It took out a lot of good cars. We were fortunate to get through it.”
Coonradt started in the 11th starting position after an unlucky redraw. After hustling up through the early wreck, he still had to make plenty of on-track passes for the win.
Former champion Yetman drove up through the field from the back after suffering a flat tire and even passed eventual winner Coonradt for third.
“When Yetman went by us on the top I thought I wasn’t going to have it but then the car kept getting better and better every lap,” Coonradt said.
Horning, in the No. 2H car, was the early race leader. He held the point position until there were 15 laps to go when Coonradt made the overtake with a great launch off the bottom of turn 4. Once Coonradt dispatched Horning, it was all Coonradt until the checkered flag.
“I think we just needed an open track,” Coonradt said. “I’m just happy to be here. Thanks to Luke for running me clean. To be able to drive by him is a big deal.”
Ballard also had an exciting trip to the podium. He started fifth and battled on the top half of the field until he cut down a right rear tire.
“We cut down a right rear and thankfully we had guys out here to help get us back on track,” Ballard said.
Ballard drove hard to make it back up to the front. He was in 14th with nine laps to go. He had his Pro Stock machine sailing on the top side and reeling in the leaders before running out of laps. Ballard settled for third.
The next DIRTcar Pro Stock Series race is on Friday, Sept. 10, at Can-Am Speedway in La Fargeville, followed by Weedsport Speedway the next day on Saturday, Sept. 11.
FEATURE RESULTS
1. Josh Coonradt, 2. Luke Horning, 3. Beau Ballard, 4. Ivan Joslin, 5. Rob Yetman, 6. Jay Fitzgerald, 7. Scott Townslee, 8. Kevin Fetterly, 9. Andy Graves, 10. Burton Ward, 11. Chuck McSpirit, 12. Brian Carter, 13. Johnny Rivers, 14. Buck Gasner, 15. Doug Sheely, 16. Ken Griffin Jr., 17. Tyler Bushey, 18. Shawn Perez, 19. Justin White, 20. Chad Jeseo.
