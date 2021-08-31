Josh Coonradt (middle) won at Glen Ridge Motorsports Park on Sunday, Aug. 29, in Fultonville for his first DIRTcar Pro Stock Series win of 2021. Coonradt took the lead with 15 laps to go in the 40-lap feature en route to the victory. DIRTcar’s next race is at the Can-Am Speedway on Sept. 10, followed by a program at Weedsport Speedway on Sept. 11.