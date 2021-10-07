OSWEGO — It’s been a few days of reflection for Oswego varsity boys volleyball coach Eric McCrobie.
After the Buccaneers’ 3-1 loss (25-20, 20-25, 25-16, 25-20) to Jamesville-DeWitt Wednesday on Senior Night, McCrobie had three things to think about: his 100th career win, this year’s senior class, and just how much his team has grown since the beginning of its campaign.
And all three revolve around the word “growth.”
In the immediate, McCrobie saw how much his team has improved since the last time Oswego took on the Red Rams. Last time, it was the Bucs’ second match of the season, falling 3-0 in straight sets (25-20, 25-22, 25-17).
After not “playing well at all” the first time around, McCrobie mentioned that the Bucs “played significantly better” Wednesday. But what J-D had was a strong “weak-side hitter” that it used to its advantage. The Red Rams finished with a team-wide 41 kills.
“There were just a couple of key moments where we made too many mistakes. Against a good team with good hitters, and not just good hitters but guys who truly hustle on offense and defense on the other side of the net, you can’t have plays where two guys are looking at each other and the ball lands in between them,” McCrobie said. “But other things we did well, like passing off the serve, which is something we’ve been struggling with for awhile this season, we made small improvements with those aspects of the game.”
The next sign of growth was this year’s senior class, consisting of Nate Allen, Zach Chamberlain, Christopher Cote, M.J. Lilly, Ethan LoCastro and Brennan Tynan.
McCrobie added that this year’s class is a lot different from previous senior classes. A few of them have played for multiple years — including Allan, Cote and Lilly, who played two years of junior varsity and two years of varsity. But all of them have “a good head on their shoulders,” according to McCrobie, and have shown maturity both on and off the court.
“They work hard, they work hard in practice, they have fun, but they don’t goof around,” McCrobie said. “I think that’s a fine line for high school boys to get to, where you can understand that you can have a good time and enjoy something without completely goofing around.”
In the larger picture, McCrobie has also seen growth in the sport of boys volleyball. He called himself “really, really lucky” to have reached the milestone, but added “it’s more of a representation of the athletes” he’s coached.
Before, there used to be a stigma around volleyball that it was “a girls’ sport,” according to McCrobie. But with the work that the eighth-year coach, as well as former coach Mike Shea, have done — at least in Oswego — they were able to fight the stereotype and create some buzz around the sport.
Since McCrobie works at Oswego Middle School, and now that the school boasts a modified boys team, he said there’s a “buzz” at the younger level.
“We’ve had a lot of really athletic kids who were brave enough to try a sport that they’ve never played before. … I think the fact that I was able to create a passion for the sport amongst those guys means more to me than the 100 wins overall,” McCrobie said. “Things have come full circle now and it’s really nice to see, not just for us here in Oswego, but for all the teams (in our league) because now the sport overall is getting better. The sport overall is getting better and the quality of play in the league this year is better than it’s been for awhile since I’ve been coaching.”
With seven matches left in the 2021 regular season, Oswego is primarily facing teams it has already seen earlier in the year.
The Bucs travel to Liverpool Tuesday for their only match next week, before traveling to East Syracuse-Minoa the following Monday. The Warriors have two strong outside hitters and “swing well” from the back row, McCrobie added, which is something they can prepare for.
With the ESM match, he mentioned that the Bucs defeated the Spartans in Oswego, but need to have “that same mindset” without the same Buc crowd.
“That’s something this group, led by a strong-headed group of seniors, is able to do,” McCrobie said. “They don’t feed off the crowd as much as other kids that I’ve coached before. They encompass the, ‘We’re going to feed off of each other’ type of thing.”
McCrobie said he wants to see the “curve” of growth to continue for the remainder of the season, and to see his team hit peak performance down the line.
“It’s just little things for us to clean up that are going to be the world of difference,” he said. “For us, it’s maintaining that steady growth that we’ve had.”
