OSWEGO — Jack Conners shot a hole-in-one on June 21 at Oswego Country Club.
He used a 5-iron to ace the 177-yard 18th hole.
The hole-in-one was witnessed by John Romeo, Ken Sturges, and Jack Reynolds.
Updated: June 27, 2020 @ 10:11 am
