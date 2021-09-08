OSWEGO — Forty years after Anthony Richmond led the Oswego varsity boys soccer team to a Section III championship, he has come back to his alma mater to take over as the new head coach of the varsity girls team.
In the time since, Richmond not only played soccer at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, but has made several stops as a coach both at the collegiate and high school levels.
He started the women’s soccer program at Onondaga Community College, and also coached at Division I Bryant and Stratton College. Since then, Richmond has been involved with high school soccer, with stints at Skaneateles, LaFayette and most recently Jordan-Elbridge. This is now his 33rd year of coaching soccer.
“It’s nice to come back and coach here,” Richmond said. “The girls have great potential.”
In his first year at the helm of Oswego, he has 25 players and no junior varsity program. However, he didn’t know the girls before the first practice — he did know some of their parents, bringing on a “community” aspect.
With no JV squad, the Bucs have a pretty widespread group of all four grades on this year’s roster, including four seniors, 11 juniors, three sophomores and seven freshmen.
Richmond has named his captains: seniors Mary Kate Cloonan and Isabella Koproski, as well as junior Jordan Caroccio.
“Unfortunately, there’s only the four seniors and I feel bad that I couldn’t be with them longer,” Richmond said. “But the other ones get another chance and continue to build with me. … We want to start some new traditions, learn and get better.”
Even though the 2021 season is at the forefront, with the numbers that tried out for the modified program, Richmond added that hopefully the team will continue to grow in the next two or three years under his coaching.
“We hope they continue to get better, do some stuff in the offseason and come back next August and continue to pick up where we left off while we continue to grow,” he said. “It’s going to be fun. It’s part of the reason I came back, just to be here and be part of the school. They’ve got potential.”
In the opening weeks of practice, plus a couple games against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill and Chittenango, Richmond said the team has been coachable and tries to apply what he’s teaching them.
“It’s just about getting these girls to start believing that they’re good and continue to go from there,” he said.
While the team is getting back to its normal 16-game season and hopefully a playoff run, Richmond said the girls are still “very careful” when it comes to making sure that entire season comes to fruition with COVID-19 concerns still around.
“The girls appreciate being back. Hopefully they continue to do the right things and stay safe,” Richmond said. “When we go inside and when we’re on the bus, we wear our masks.”
Richmond used the analogy of, “We is greater than me,” when it comes to how his team has been working in the early stages of the season — and he wants that to go all season long as the team continues to build up.
“They all support each other, and that’s why we’re trying to do a little bit of fun stuff but still work hard,” Richmond said. “I want the team to continue to grow and continue to get better. It doesn’t always add up to wins and losses … This seems like a good group that sees that and wants to do that.”
