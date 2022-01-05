OSWEGO — Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said it best, calling Saturday’s 2-1 loss against Augsburg University “disappointing, not discouraging.”
Disappointing, because it seemed like the Lakers had almost too many chances to not win. Line rushes. Odd-man rushes. A few breakaways. Some power-play opportunities.
Every shot seemed to go right into the chest or pads of 5-foot-9 goaltender Jack Robbel.
At the end of the day, his height doesn’t matter. It’s more about his skill, obviously. But the point still stands: Oswego State couldn’t score.
Not discouraging, because of how well the Lakers skated with the No. 4 team in the country — a team coming off a loss to No. 1 Adrian just a couple days prior.
Oswego State doesn’t play teams from the mid-west portion of Division III hockey. As cliché as it may sound, they play different out there in Minnesota. They’re a lot more physical with the stick — they’ll win stick battles and overpower you; they’re not going to speed by you. And that’s exactly what the Auggies proved in Saturday’s matchup.
While the Lakers bounced back for a 3-2 win over SUNY Canton Sunday to claim third place in the Best Western Clarion Oswego State Hockey Classic, the loss to Augsburg might pay dividends as the season progresses.
When Oswego State faces local teams, say Utica College, Hobart College or SUNY Geneseo — relatively local top-five teams in the nation that the Lakers face usually on an annual basis — it’s a similar playing style. Some speed mixed with some physicality. It’s all something Oswego State hones in on during practices, because the Lakers play that way themselves.
But now there’s a bonus: Oswego State can add that knowledge to its repertoire. Perhaps the Lakers can add the style of play a little bit into their game plan.
It comes down to the mental side of things. Take a one-goal game against a team like Geneseo. Maybe it’s a similar game to Augsburg: the Lakers just can’t buy a goal with the opportunities they have.
That’s when the added discipline and knowledge of how a team from the mid-west plays come into effect. Show them something different and take control of the game.
The rest of Oswego State’s season isn’t a cakewalk. Utica — the No. 3 team in the nation — is on Sunday, followed by the rest of the conference schedule, which includes No. 2 Geneseo.
However, those two teams also are whole different monsters compared to Augsburg, with the offensive firepower that both teams possess. But the weekend against the Auggies and the Roos also proved another thing: the Lakers need that one guy.
With all the opportunities that Oswego State had to score, someone needs to be the one to open the floodgates. Travis Broughman and Alex DiCarlo are typically those guys — and we saw that in the first half of the season. Two upperclassmen who can relay confidence to the new guys and say, “Hey, we want to score, too.”
But when those two, by no fault of their own, aren’t scoring, who is that player? I’ve said it all year long and made to sure mention Gosek’s comment about it in my stories: the Lakers utilize “by committee scoring.” It’s generally led by Broughman and DiCarlo, but there are several players right there as well: Connor Sleeth, Tyler Flack — who has 11 points in his last five games, by the way — among others.
“By committee scoring” works really well in games like the first Canton (an 8-2 win on Dec. 3). In these tough one-goal games, you need that guy. And if you don’t have that guy, the team needs to figure something out.
And “figuring something out” might need to come by on Sunday.
