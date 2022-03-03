OSWEGO — For every 100 shots SUNY Cortland goalie Luca Durante faced this season, he stopped 94. For every 60 minutes of action, he surrendered a shade over two goals, but he allowed two or fewer in 16 games this season. The point being, the junior was an absolute force in net for the Red Dragons, one that was hard to beat.
With all that in mind, it makes the Lakers’ 4-0 win on Wednesday all the more impressive. Not because they scored three goals on Durante, but because of how quickly they were able to. Just 23 seconds into the game, Alex DiCarlo scored on Oswego State’s very first shot. A goal this early in the game proved to be critical for the Lakers, as they did not have to press or play a risky game to try and beat the best goalie in the SUNYAC.
“Their goalie is first-team all-league. He has been stealing games for them, winning games and playing well,” Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said. “[Travis Broughman, Connor Sleeth and Ryan Dickinson] create the turnover and capitalize early on. It’s a way of us gaining confidence. We certainly play differently with the lead than we do coming from behind.”
That change in style comes from the fortunes of being a little more passive. Rather than trying to push the play ahead, the rugged Oswego State defense can focus on clearing the puck out from harm’s way, something they did fairly well on Wednesday. While Steven Kozikoski had to make 28 saves for the shutout, only a handful were even remotely dangerous. Playing with the lead, the Lakers swiped rebounds away from the crease and limited second-chance opportunities that are much tougher for a goalie to stop, especially if the first shot pulls them out of position.
Another benefit to the early lead was how Oswego State was able to morph its play in the offensive zone. Being up at least one goal for virtually the entire game, the forwards did not have to take as many chances in the attacking end. The lead was there and it was more about maintaining the advantage and taking more calculated risks than doing everything they can to scratch-and-claw their way to a goal.
“Our defense starts with our forwards being intelligent in the offensive zone and not giving up odd-man rushes,” Gosek said.
Because of the lead, the forwards were able to keep the puck in front of them and make the smart play to keep the puck in the offensive zone, instead of making unforced errors that might bite the team going the other way. The one blatant opportunity at a breakaway for SUNY Cortland came on a Lakers’ power play with roughly 8:23 remaining in the first period, when the puck skipped over Ryan Bunka’s stick. With a Red Dragon destined for a tremendous short-handed chance, Bunka stepped in front of the streaking forward and took an interference penalty, a smart one at that.
While this was the only painstakingly obvious miscue in the offensive end, the Lakers could afford to take the penalty or make the mistake given their early lead.
Beyond the change in style, scoring early was important when one considers how good Durante is. Facing a goalie like him, it is a rarity to hear the siren sound. In the first period alone, he kept SUNY Cortland in the game, making a pair of breakaway stops and one more save on a high-danger chance from Dickinson who jumped down the slot and rattled off a shot after a quick pass from the circle. Durante fought that chance off, keeping the deficit to only one goal at that time. Without the lead, frustration would have certainly set in for a Lakers’ team that controlled most of the action. Broughman added that getting that first goal on the first shift helped “get that confidence,” in such an important game.
Earlier in the season, the Lakers had been frustrated by several goalies, notably Augsburg’s Jack Robbel, who made 28 saves in the 2-1 Lakers’ defeat. While Gosek had called that game, at the time, one of their best efforts, this time around Oswego State could not afford to just have a good effort. It is playoff time, and a loss on Wednesday would have put an end to the Lakers’ season, something no player, trainer or coach wanted to happen.
“Selfishly, I don’t want it to end,” Gosek said. “Maybe it’s because of coming off of the COVID year and not being around the guys every day and not practicing every day and not getting to do something they love and the coaching staff loves. They’ve energized us. They’ve been a great group.“
Matt Watling is a freelance sports reporter for The Palladium-Times. He co-hosts “The Heave Away Podcast,” sponsored by The Palladium-Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.