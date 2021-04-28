Nick Walberger, a senior from Fulton, has been one of the leaders on the SUNY Canton men’s lacrosse team this spring.
He played in all six games during the regular season for the Roos (3-3), recording two goals and a team-high 48 ground balls. He also won 90 of his 157 faceoffs.
Productive for Barton
Jordan Hare, a sophomore from Oswego, helped the Barton College women’s lacrosse team reach the Conference Carolinas semifinals this season.
Hare posted 11 goals, nine assists, six ground balls, and four caused turnovers for the Bulldogs this season. She played in all 10 games, starting eight.
Barton defeated Chowan 18-8 in the conference quarterfinals. Hare contributed two goals and two assists in that contest.
The Bulldogs dropped a 20-3 decision to Belmont Abbey in the semifinals. Barton finished 7-3 overall.
Helping the Huskies
Jordan Coulon, a junior from Fulton, is contributing for the University of Connecticut women’s lacrosse team.
Coulon has tallied two goals, three ground balls, and three caused turnovers in 10 games for the Huskies (11-5). She played in the team’s regular-season finale Sunday and had two shots in UConn’s 16-12 win over Georgetown.
The Huskies are the No. 2 seed for the Big East Tournament, and will face third-seeded Georgetown in a semifinal game on May 6.
Redhawks’ contributor
Dan Doviak, a sophomore from Oswego, appeared in nine games this season for the Roberts Wesleyan men’s lacrosse team. He recorded two goals and seven ground balls for the Redhawks, who finished 6-4 overall.
In the team’s second-to-last game, Doviak tallied a goal and three ground balls in a 26-4 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas.
Roberts Wesleyan lost 11-10 at Frostburg State Saturday in the last game of the year.
Defending for Mercyhurst
Derek Kohut, a sophomore defender from Oswego, has played in eight games for the Mercyhurst men’s lacrosse team, ranked third in NCAA Division II.
Kohut has three ground balls and three caused turnovers on the season for the Lakers (9-1), who will play May 5 in a semifinal game in the Great Midwest Tournament.
Standout for Morrisville
Evan Kistner, a freshman from Fulton, was a standout for the Morrisville men’s lacrosse team during the Mustangs’ abbreviated season.
Kistner contributed eight goals, six assists, seven ground balls, and three caused turnovers for the Mustangs, who finished with a 5-1 record.
In the team’s finale on Saturday, Kistner had two goals, two ground balls, and two caused turnovers as Morrisville routed Medaille, 23-4.
On top-ranked Dolphins
Two Fulton players are on the roster of the Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team, which is 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II.
The roster includes sophomore defender Nick Noel and freshman attackman Sam Cary. Noel has played in three games, and Cary has played in two, getting one goal.
Next up for Le Moyne will be the Northeast-10 Conference Tournament.
