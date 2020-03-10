(*Editor’s note: This version of College Crowd is a wrap-up of the 2019-20 winter sports season. Another college crowd with updates on the spring sports season will be published at a later date).
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Mexico High School graduate Trevor Allard competed alongside the Bloomsburg University wrestling team at the Mid-Atlantic Conference Championship Tournament over the weekend.
Allard finished fifth with a 3-2 record in the bracket at 184 pounds. He won a 6-5 decision over Lock Haven’s Corey Hazel.
The redshirt senior’s other victories included an 8-6 tiebreaker over Cleveland State’s DeAndre Nassar, and a 6-1 decision over Edinboro’s Cody Mulligan.
Allard, 24-4 so far on the season, is a hopeful for an at-large bid to the NCAA Division I Tournament March 19-21 in Minneapolis. Brackets will be announced today.
MORE WRESTLING
Austin Reed (Brockport State): Mexico High School graduate Austin Reed, competing for the Brockport State wrestling team, recently placed seventh in the 149-pound bracket at the NCAA Mideast Regional Tournament.
In the seventh-place match, Reed pinned Elizabethtown’s Josh Paisley (6:54) in overtime. Other victories for Reed included a pin (1:59) and a major decision (11-2).
Reed capped his sophomore season with a 27-15 record.
SWIMMING
Daniel Mullen (SUNY Cobleskill): Mexico High School graduate Daniel Mullen and the Cobleskill men’s swim team took part in the North Eastern Athletic Conference Championship Meet recently.
Mullen was part of four winning relays in the 200-yard freestyle (1:33.86), 200-yard medley (1:45.33), 400-yard medley (3:53.94) and 800-yard freestyle relay races (7:53.23).
Austin Richardson (Le Moyne College): Oswego High School graduate Austin Richardson and the Le Moyne College men’s swim team competed at the Northeast-10 Championship Meet recently.
Richardson and the 400-yard freestyle relay took third place after they clocked in a time of 3:07.94, the program’s best since 2017.
Richardson was also part of the 800-meter relay that finished fourth with a time of 7:18.28. He took ninth in the 500-yard freestyle (4:50.44) and eighth in the 200-yard butterfly (2:00.96).
INDOOR TRACK
Olivia Pawlewicz (St. John Fisher College): G. Ray Bodley High School graduate Olivia Pawlewicz competed for the St. John Fisher College indoor track team at the Empire 8 Championship Meet recently.
Pawlewicz placed second in the 800 meters (2:26.57), and second (13:23.2) as part of the distance medley relay.
Alexis Cole (Utica College): Hannibal High School graduate Alexis Cole and the Utica College women’s indoor track team recently competed at the Empire 8 Championship Meet.
Cole placed third in the 200-meter dash (26.76 seconds) and sixth in the 400 meters (1:01.93).
Tayler Dence and Kiersten Abbott (St. John Fisher College): Hannibal High School graduates Tayler Dence and Kiersten Abbott competed alongside St. John Fisher College at the AARTFC Indoor Track Championship Meet last weekend.
Dence and Abbott were part of the 4 x 200- and the 4 x 400-meter relays that finished sixth (1:46.75) and seventh (4:03.19), respectively.
BASKETBALL
Amy Holland and Mallory Clark (Cazenovia College): Mexico High School graduate Amy Holland and G. Ray Bodley High School graduate Mallory Clark recently wrapped their careers with the Cazenovia College women’s basketball team.
Through 23 games this season, Holland averaged 15.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. She also tallied 44 steals.
Clara Culeton (SUNY Oneonta): Oswego High School graduate Clara Culeton recently put a bow on her junior season with the SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball team.
In 26 games this season, Culeton averaged 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Michaela Bradshaw (SUNY Poly): Oswego High School graduate Michaela Bradshaw and the SUNY Poly women’s basketball team recently competed in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The Wildcats lost 72-34 to top-ranked Tufts University last Friday in the first round of the tournament.
SUNY Poly finished its season with a 20-8 record.
College athlete submissions
The Palladium-Times sports department is looking for submissions on local former high school athletes who are currently competing for a college sports team.
The department puts together a regular college sports roundup centered on former high school athletes from Oswego County.
To send information, email Sports Editor Kevin L. Smith at ksmith@palltimes.com or call at 315-343-3800 (ext. 2242).
