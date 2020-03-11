ALBANY — G. Ray Bodley High School graduate Hailey Carroll has put together an impressive sophomore season so far with the University at Albany women’s lacrosse team.
In four games this season, Carroll leads the Great Danes in points with 11 (9 goals, 2 assists).
Carroll received her first-career America East Offensive Player of the Week honor back on Feb. 24. She scored five goals in the UAlbany’s 12-9 victory over Yale on Feb. 22.
MORE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Madelaine Taylor (Keuka College): Oswego High School grad Madelaine Taylor scored six goals had an assist in the Keuka College women’s lacrosse team’s 26-1 win over Alfred on March 4.
Jordan Hare (Barton College): Oswego High School grad Jordan Hare is in her first season with the Barton College women’s lacrosse team.
Through seven games this season, Hare is third on the team in points with 12 (6 goals, 6 assists).
Hare had two goals and an assist in the Bulldogs’ 14-8 victory over Catawba on Feb. 27.
Keara Patterson (Quinnipiac University): G. Ray Bodley High School grad Keara Patterson scored two goals in the Quinnipiac University women’s lacrosse team’s 16-9 win over Hartford on March 4.
Jordan Coulon (University of Connecticut): G. Ray Bodley High School grad Jordan Coulon scored a goal in the UConn women’s lacrosse team’s 21-4 victory over Quinnipiac on Feb. 28.
Emma Andrews (Clarkson University): Mexico High School grad Emma Andrews has a goal, two assists and seven draw controls through three games for the Clarkson University women’s lacrosse team.
Celia Fitzgerald (Clarkson University): Oswego High School grad Celia Fitzgerald scored a goal in the Clarkson University women’s lacrosse team’s 18-6 win over Potsdam on Feb. 26.
Mariah Metcalf (Iona College): Oswego High School grad Mariah Metcalf has 14 ground balls and an assist in seven games for the Iona College women’s lacrosse team.
Kyra O’Gorman (St. Bonaventure University): Oswego High School grad Kyra O’Gorman has collected eight ground balls in eight games so far for the St. Bonaventure University women’s lacrosse team this season.
Claire Richardson (Indiana University of Pennsylvania): Oswego High School grad Claire Richardson had tabbed three ground balls and two draw controls in three games so far for the Indiana University of Pennsylvania women’s lacrosse team.
Scott Tucker (Limestone College): Oswego native Scott Tucker, head coach of the Limestone College women’s lacrosse team, has his team off to a 6-1 start so far this season.
The Saints have won four-straight games, averaging 19 goals and allowing just 2.25 per game.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Dan Doviak (Roberts Wesleyan College): Oswego High School grad Dan Doviak has five goals, four assists and eight ground balls in six games so far for the Roberts Wesleyan College men’s lacrosse team.
Evan Kistner (Morrisville State): G. Ray Bodley High School grad Evan Kistner scored two goals and collected four ground balls in the Morrisville State men’s lacrosse team’s 12-5 loss to Oswego State last Saturday.
Tyler Shaw (Anna Maria College): G. Ray Bodley High School grad Tyler Shaw has collected 10 ground balls in five games so far for the Anna Maria College men’s lacrosse team.
Carter Vashaw (SUNY Canton): Oswego High School grad Carter Vashaw had four ground balls and caused three turnovers in the SUNY Canton men’s lacrosse team’s 12-10 win over Castleton this past Saturday.
Nick Walberger (SUNY Canton): G. Ray Bodley High School grad Nick Walberger has a goal and six ground balls through three games for the SUNY Canton men’s lacrosse team.
Nick Noel (Le Moyne College): G. Ray Bodley High School grad Nick Noel has tallied four ground balls in two games for the Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team.
BASEBALL
Trevor Bradshaw (SUNY Fredonia): Oswego High School grad Trevor Bradshaw is in his final season with the Fredonia baseball team.
Through four games this season, Bradshaw has scored three runs and driven in a run, and walked two times.
Taber Carter (Elmira College): Hannibal High School grad Taber Carter has posted a 1-3 record, a 5.04 ERA, 14 strikeouts and seven walks through four games for the Elmira College baseball team.
SOFTBALL
Maia Delaney (Hilbert College): Oswego High School grad Maia Delaney is in her junior season with the Hilbert College softball team.
In nine games so far this season, Delaney has a .304 batting average (7-of-23), two runs batted in and five walks.
GYMNASTICS
Jack Baldwin (Penn State University): Mexico High School grad Jack Baldwin placed fifth overall in the pommel horse event with a score of 13.3 last Saturday for the Penn State men’s gymnastics team in a competition against Illinois and Michigan.
College athlete submissions
The Palladium-Times sports department is looking for submissions on local former high school athletes who are currently competing for a college sports team.
The department puts together a regular college sports roundup centered on former high school athletes from Oswego County.
To send information, email Sports Editor Kevin L. Smith at ksmith@palltimes.com or call 315-343-3800 (ext. 2242).
