The coronavirus outbreak has forced all college athletics across the country to cancel the rest of their spring sports seasons.
With that being said, below is an end-of-season wrap-up of the short spring sports season.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Dan Doviak (Roberts Wesleyan College): Oswego High School graduate Dan Doviak capped his first season with the Roberts Wesleyan College men’s lacrosse team by tallying five goals and five assists.
Carter Vashaw (SUNY Canton): Oswego High School grad Carter Vashaw finished with a total of three caused turnovers and eight ground balls in his first season with the Canton men’s lacrosse team.
Nick Wahlberger (SUNY Canton): G. Ray Bodley High School grad Nick Wahlberger collected 23 ground balls and had a goal in his junior campaign for the SUNY Canton men’s lacrosse team.
Evan Kistner (Morrisville State): G. Ray Bodley High School grad Evan Kistner tabbed three goals and five ground balls in his freshman campaign for the Morrisville State men’s lacrosse team.
Jake McDermott (Cazenovia College): G. Ray Bodley High School grad Jake McDermott had a goal and four assists in his final season for the Cazenovia College men’s lacrosse team.
Nick Noel (Le Moyne College): G. Ray Bodley High School grad Nick Noel tabbed four ground balls in his first season for the Le Moyne men’s lacrosse team.
Tyler Shaw (Anna Maria College): G. Ray Bodley High School grad Tyler Shaw had 10 ground balls, four caused turnovers and an assist in his senior season for the Anna Maria College men’s lacrosse team.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Jordan Hare (Barton College): Oswego High School grad Jordan Hare racked up seven goals, seven assists, 14 ground balls, 11 draw controls and seven caused turnovers in her freshman campaign for the Barton College women’s lacrosse team.
Hailey Carroll (University at Albany): G. Ray Bodley High School grad Hailey Carroll tallied nine goals, two assists and four ground balls in her sophomore season for the University at Albany women’s lacrosse team.
Madeleine Taylor (Keuka College): Oswego High School grad Madeleine Taylor capped her sophomore season for the Keuka College women’s lacrosse team with six goals and an assist.
Emma Andrews (Clarkson University): Mexico High School grad Emma Andrews had a goal, three assists and eight draw controls in her senior season for the Clarkson University women’s lacrosse team.
Claire Richardson (Indiana University of Pennsylvania): Oswego High School grad Claire Richardson tabbed six ground balls, two caused turnovers and two draw controls in her final season for the Indiana University of Pennsylvania women’s lacrosse team.
Mariah Metcalf (Iona College): Oswego High School grad Mariah Metcalf tallied 14 ground balls, nine caused turnovers and an assist in her senior season for the Iona College women’s lacrosse team.
Kyra O’Gorman (St. Bonaventure University): Oswego High School grad Kyra O’Gorman finished with 10 ground balls and four caused turnovers in her senior campaign for the St. Bonaventure University women’s lacrosse team.
Keara Patterson (Quinnipiac University): G. Ray Bodley High School grad Keara Patterson had two goals and two ground balls in her first season for the Quinnipiac University women’s lacrosse team.
SOFTBALL
Maia Delaney (Hilbert College): Oswego High School grad Maia Delaney wrapped up her sophomore season for Hilbert College with a .304 batting average, two RBIs and five walks.
BASEBALL
Taber Carter (Elmira College): Hannibal High School grad Taber Carter capped his sophomore season for the Elmira College baseball team by striking out 14 and walking seven in 25 innings pitched.
Ethan Straub (SUNY Cobleskill): Oswego High School grad Ethan Straub struck out seven and walked four batters in 10 innings pitched for the SUNY Cobleskill baseball team.
