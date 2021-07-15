Cold Steel secures $4,200 prize in pro division, just 10.06 points ahead of second place; Warship team wins amateur division
OSWEGO — In the final minutes of fishing Sunday in the Oswego Pro-Am Trout & Salmon Tournament, Cold Steel showed its championship mettle.
The team netted its final two fish in the last quarter-hour, and that lifted the local team to its fifth Oswego Pro-Am Pro Division triumph.
A team of primarily Oswego County anglers, Cold Steel won the first-place Pro Division cash prize of $4,200, plus a merchandise certificate. Cold Steel finished with a two-day total score of 394.06 points, barely ahead of runner-up Five More Minutes (384.00 points).
The Cold Steel team included co-captains Andy Bliss and Tom Burke along with Rob Clark, Rob Ripka, John Williams (of Helena, Montana), and observer John Birchard (of Montrose, Pennsylvania).
Fishing in 80 to 180 feet of water west of Oswego, Cold Steel enjoyed a great day on Saturday. The team weighed eight salmon and two steelhead to take the lead. Sunday’s fishing proved to be more challenging.
“We went back there today and our fish were gone,” Bliss said. “We worked our butts off and captured three kings, one nice one, and then we switched over to browns trying to put some fish in the cooler so we didn’t fall too far behind. We were able to get three browns and a steelhead in the last hour and 20 minutes. With about 15 minutes to go, we got our last two.”
The team’s determination to keep grinding paid dividends.
“We had to switch gears and go to Plan B,” Bliss said. “That’s the only way to do these events. You’ve got to keep working and never give up.”
Cold Steel on Sunday weighed three king salmon, three brown trout, and a steelhead to capture the crown. Bliss said the team had success with A-TOM-MIK Copper trolling wire, Michigan Stinger flashers, and Pautzke Fire Gel on the spoons.
“We had a great day yesterday, but we worked hard for it,” Burke said. “Today our fish were gone. We caught a couple brown trout to eek out this win.”
Burke thanked Captain Kenneth Krott and the other members of the tournament board for organizing the event. He also thanked all the sponsors who jumped on board to offer prizes or food.
Krott said the three primary sponsors of the Oswego Pro-Am were Sonny’s Fishing Center, All Seasons Sports, and Fat Nancy’s. Several others also contributed to make the event a success. Teams were treated to a meal after Saturday’s fishing.
“All the sponsors, every one of them, stepped up,” Krott said. “We had a few little bugs, but for the most part I think it went pretty well.”
Krott also thanked the Oswego Pro-Am staff. “It took everybody on our staff here to make this happen,” he said.
Twelve Pro Division teams and 18 Amateur Division teams took part in the tournament.
For placing second in the Pro Division, Five More Minutes won $2,500 plus merchandise. Weighing the maximum of 12 fish on Sunday allowed Five More Minutes to come close to winning the title.
Completing the top six finishers in the Pro Division were Mister Squirrelly with 363.24 points ($1,680 plus merchandise), Lip Ripper with 317.02 points, CB II with 309.22 points, and Rough Necks with 303.14 points.
Scoring was based on 10 points per fish, plus a point per pound.
In the Amateur Division, Warship finished in first place with 332.42 points and won the top prize of $2,235 plus merchandise. Wild Cat was a very close second with 330.58 points and took home $1,355 plus merchandise. Fin Angler was third with 287.75 points. The rest of the top six were Never Enough with 276.54 points, Crazy Train/Runaway with 273.00 points, and Dances With Fish with 259.60 points.
Cold Steel added the Pro Big Fish prize of $1,000 for weighing the largest fish (24.58 pounds) in the Pro Division during the tourney. The Amateur Big Fish prize of $1,000 went to the Crazy Train/Runaway team.
Several teams entered in the Oswego Pro-Am also took part in the Sticks Bar & Motel Big Fish Friday event. Five More Minutes won the top prize of $1,500 for weighing the heaviest three-fish total (69.46 pounds) that day. Mister Squirrelly won $800 for second place, Warship got $700 for third, Cold Steel won $600 for fourth, and Charlie’s Anglers won $350 for fifth.
Warship also won $950 for weighing the heaviest single fish on Friday, a 27.52-pound salmon.
The weigh-ins and the awards ceremony for the Oswego Pro-Am took place under a tent across from Alex’s On The Water restaurant along East First Street in Oswego.
See oswegoproam.com or the event’s Facebook page for more details.
