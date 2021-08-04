BREWERTON — Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway, one of the fan favorites, Chris Hile, went to victory lane for the second time this season in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds on Syracuse Haulers night.
BIG BLOCK MODIFIEDS
In the 35-lap feature Hile, after moving into second, chased down and passsed race-long leader Jeff Taylor on lap 19, who was showing smoke for several laps before dropping out.
Once out front, Hile got great restarts after late cautions while outrunning Billy Decker and Larry Wight to the checkers for win No. 2 this season.
Jeff Taylor and Tom Sears Jr. in his small block, brought the Modified field down to the green with Taylor grabbing the early lead in the feature.
The previous week’s feature winner, Tim Sears Jr., spun in turns one and two on lap 4 to bring out the caution. Tim Sears Jr. came from the back of the field to a top-five finish.
Taylor, in a brand-new car, sprinted out to a full straightaway lead on lap 10 while Roy Bresnahan and Billy Decker were in a tight fight for second and third, and Tom Sears Jr. and Hile showed in the top five.
On lap, 15 Taylor still led but his car was showing smoke that developed a few laps earlier as Hile started to reel in the leader. Decker, Roy Bresnahan and Ron Davis III were still in contention, racing in the top five.
On lap 19, Hile ducked under Taylor and drove into the lead while Taylor slowed and went into the pits.
With 10 laps remaining, Hile had a half-a-straightaway lead as teammates Decker and Wight were in a tight fight for second and third, with Tim Sears Jr. and Davis III in fourth and fifth.
Three late yellows gave the field a shot at taking the lead away and the win from Hile. He was not to be denied as he got great restarts and outran Decker and Wight for the win. Jimmy Phelps and Tim Sears Jr. completed the top five.
SPORTSMAN
In the 25-lap Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature, Tony Finch II took the lead at the drop of the green and by lap 5 opened an almost 10 car-length advantage. Behind Finch, a blanket could have almost thrown over Earl Rudy, Matt Caprara, Sobotka, and Tyler Murray, who battled hard within the top five.
Sobotka blasted into the lead on lap 8 from his 14th starting spot as he then looked to drive away from the field.
With 10 laps to go Sobotka, still led with a five-car length advantage over Murray. Behind the top two, Finch, Chris Mackey, Alan Fink, Amy Holland, and J.J. Courcy were in a tight battle for third through fifth.
Over the final laps, Sobotka looked to drive away for the win. Murray kept pace with Sobotka but couldn’t find a way by as Sobotka was too quick grabbing his second win in a row by 0.370 of a second ahead of Murray at the checkers. Mackey, Finch, and Holland finished third through fifth.
MOD LITES
Doug Williams and Tom Mackey led lead early laps in the 20-lap AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites feature.
The story of the race was a battle royale over the second half of the feature between Justin Williams and Mike Mullen as the two swapped the lead back and forth almost every lap. The difference in the race was a lap 19 caution and restart that for a green, white, checker finish that saw Williams win his second in a row, and fifth overall this season.
Clayton Brewer finished second from his 12th starting spot. Mullen, Tom Mackey, and Rick Demo finished third through fifth.
4-CYLINDERS
The 15-lap Fleet Repair 4-Cylinder feature saw Ray Bechler led the opening two laps before Quinn Wallis took over the lead. Once in the lead, Wallis dominated the rest of the way winning by over five seconds over Bechler. Chuck Powelczyk, Eric Rowley, and Damien Bechler completed the top-five.
UPCOMING
This Friday, Scott Jeffery’s Performance Plus & Blackburn Truck Bodies present VP Lubricants night.
Doing battle on the “D-Shaped Dirt Demon” will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and the Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders.
The three top-finishing DIRTcar 358-Modifieds will receive $300, $200, and $100 respectively in addition to their base purse.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with racing getting the green flag at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, go to www.brewertonspeedway.com.
