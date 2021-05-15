MEXICO — For the second consecutive game, the Mexico varsity baseball team scored only three runs, this time in a 14-3 six-inning loss to visiting Chittenango on Thursday.
It was a close game after three innings, but a snowballing six-run top of the fourth propelled the Bears to a 9-1 lead and they didn’t look back.
Chittenango tacked on a few more runs in the later innings before the 10-run mercy rule came into effect after the sixth.
Mexico coach Brian DeLola said the result was similar to the team’s first two games of the season, when one bad inning led to the Tigers’ ultimate downfall.
“Even in the innings where we have some errors, we find a way to get ourselves out of it with one or two runs (allowed). Then we’ve got that one inning that we just let explode,” he said. “We were plugging along (in the first three innings). It was a great ball game … We were a play or two away of it being a 5-3 ball game late in the game.”
Right from the get-go, the Bears showed their offensive prowess with an opening double from Tyrus Kelly off Mexico starting pitcher Evan Lenhart. Kelly eventually scored, as did Maddox Garvey, on a double by Sean Rooney. Jacob Owens flew out to Mexico shortstop Connor Dubois to end the top of the inning.
While Ryan Mosher gave the Tigers their first hit of the game leading off, he was picked off by Chittenango catcher Benjamin Welch. One out later, Dubois singled and stole second base. Lenhart belted an RBI single to make it 2-1.
In the Bears’ second inning, Tyler Rudd singled and proceeded to steal second, third, and home to make it 3-1.
Garvey retired Mexico in order in the home second, and Lenhart followed with a scoreless frame in the third for Mexico. In the Tigers’ half of the third, Garvey notched two strikeouts and a Mexico player was tagged out in a rundown between second and third.
Chittenango’s six-run inning in the fourth started with a double from Owens. He later scored on a sacrifice fly. The Bears capitalized on a few hits and walks, plus a couple of Mexico errors.
DeLola mentioned that the errors, especially in the infield, have been tough for Mexico.
“We’ve put a lot of pressure on ourselves,” he said. “Some of it is still early-season jitters.”
Mexico got two more runners across the plate after Maddox issued a couple of walks, but that was all the scoring the Tigers would get for the remainder of the contest.
Tyler Coe came on to pitch for Mexico in the fifth inning. He allowed a few more runs over the final two innings before Evan Caroccio took over on the mound and got a strikeout to leave the bases loaded.
Coe led off the bottom of the sixth with a single, but eventually was left stranded at third base.
Despite the score, DeLola said he was pleased with his pitching staff’s efforts, especially since Lenhart and Coe, both sophomores, made their first appearances at the varsity level.
“(Lenhart) did everything that we’ve been working on and talking about … For the most part, he was around the strike zone and making the other team swing the bat,” DeLola said. “We just need to make plays behind our pitchers … We make their lives very difficult.”
Lenhart led the team on offense going 2-for-2 with an RBI and one run scored. Caroccio had an RBI double. Dubois singled and scored twice.
Kelly doubled twice and scored three runs for the Bears, and Rudd smacked two singles.
Mexico was scheduled to host Westhill on Friday. The Tigers will play at Phoenix on Tuesday.
“We just need a lot more at-bats. Some of the guys, they’re taking their first at-bats in two years,” DeLola said. “We’ve got to start stringing hits together. By the middle of next week, most of the guys will be a lot more comfortable at the plate.”
