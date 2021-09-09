MEXICO — Mexico varsity girls soccer coach Martin Charles says thinks this is the best girls soccer team that he’s had in his 13 years as the coach of the Tigers.
What does this team have that makes things different? While Charles listed many things, it all centered around one thing: chemistry.
And it’s not just between the players. The coaching staff is heavily involved all year long, and it’s not always soccer. Charles is also the coach of Mexico’s indoor and outdoor track teams, and many of the girls soccer players participate on the other two teams during the winter and spring.
Charles and assistant coach Chris Harter spend countless hours with the girls during the offseason. During the summer, the team has Monday night practices, does fitness work on Thursday nights and then plays matches on Tuesdays.
If one of the players works at the Mexicone ice cream shop, the team and coaches “go get ice cream and say hi,” Charles added. Plus, the players hang out with Charles in his room at Mexico High School.
“We spend probably five days a week with the girls during the offseason,” Charles said. “(Harter and I) added it up one time. We spend like 1,000 hours in a four-year career that we spend with these girls. We’re engrained in their lives.”
On top of the chemistry, there’s also a new drive to keep working hard now that the season is back to normal with a 16-game season.
Now that the team had a preseason, Charles was able to “push the girls to see what they’re made of.” With the addition of not having to wear a mask on the field, Charles said the season “feels normal.”
“They were happy to play (last year) but they weren’t happy to be masked. At any minute, we could’ve been shut down,” he said. “Now, that thought isn’t out there. It’s never been said.”
This fall, Mexico has 19 players on its roster, primarily built of juniors and seniors. Charles has 10 seniors and seven juniors. However, there are two freshmen on the squad, Morgan Bechtel and Kylee Urquhart.
As he has for about the last five years, Charles named three captains: senior Mackenzie Craig, and juniors Adria Ariola and Grace O’Gorman.” He added that Craig is the “good cop” of the captains.
But captains on a team coached by Charles aren’t just a “status symbol.” They’re the workhorses of the team.
“She’s our team ‘mom,’” he said. “I always run a good cop-bad cop team for captains. One that’s tough, and one that takes you by the side and says, ‘This is what you have to do.’ Then I have one that can rally the troops a bit more and isn’t as tough as the bad cop.”
Mexico’s season began on Sept. 1 with the Mexico Girls Varsity Soccer Tournament. The Tigers fell to Watertown — a team Charles called “unbelievable” — and Fulton, before topping Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 8-0 on Tuesday.
Following that initial game, Mexico switched up its midfield formation, one of the spots Watertown exposed, and continued from there.
“(Watertown) was a good gauge. I don’t know in hindsight, which is always 20/20, if it was smart to bring them into the tournament as the first game,” Charles said. “But I’ve never been afraid to play anybody.”
The Tigers have a game scheduled today at Jordan-Elbridge for their fourth game of the season. For this campaign, it’s simple: Charles wants to beat the teams his squad should and defeat the teams his roster “needs to.” He’s aiming for 10 or 11 wins this year.
But most importantly, he’s happy to get back to normal.
“I believe in the 20 years that I’ve been (at Mexico), this is by far the best team we have,” Charles said. “Last year, we had to be separate. You had to sit six feet apart and you couldn’t shake hands. Maybe we still fist pump instead, but (the players) are just happy to be where we’re at.”
