OSWEGO — Chase Locke of Chester, New Hampshire is planning on competing full time in the 350 Supers division at Oswego Speedway this season.
Locke, 16, hopes to build on four-straight podium finishes during his speedway debut in 2021.
Locke is a second-generation driver at Oswego. His father Jeff has raced in both winged supers and non-winged supers at the track. Chase’s brother Ryan also has plans to join the big-block class as a weekly entrant this season, driving for his grandfather, Ken Locke.
Chase said his grandfather’s love for Oswego, and his decision to bring the big-block car to the track weekly, heavily influenced them to do the same with the Locke Crane Services 350 Super.
“After how well we did at Oswego last year, we thought it was a good decision for us to give a full season a try this year,” Locke said. “My grandpa had a lot to do with it. He loves it at Oswego Speedway and wants to race the big-block there with Ryan every week, so that was a big part of it.”
Despite making only four starts, Locke caught the eye of Oswego fans last season. Showing tremendous speed right out of the gate, he etched his name into Oswego’s history books as the youngest driver ever to earn a podium finish in a supermodified.
That second-place finish to Jeffrey Battle came in Locke’s first career start at Oswego, which also just so happened to be on Classic Weekend.
After turning heads in the spring Classic, Locke followed that up with a heat race win and an outstanding sequence of second-, second-, and third-place finishes in a row, plus another third in the Fall Classic driving the Seymour Racing NEMA Lite.
“I thought last year went well for the first time,” the driver said. “Obviously we could have done a bit better, but seeing it was the first time out there, I think that it was a good year. We had help from a few guys asking around, but for the most part it was just Dad and I figuring things out. The day before the races we went for Friday test sessions and that helped us a lot in learning the track and finding some speed.”
Prior to making the jump to the 350 Super class in 2021, Locke’s open wheel experience stems from several years racing for his family on the NEMA Lite tour from 2018 through 2020.
His NEMA Lite stint brought his first career win in the Midget ranks, as he drove the No. 88 machine to Lee USA Speedway victory lane in September 2020.
Backing up his first NEMA checkers, he notched his first 350 Supermodified victory by the midway point of his first season, winning at Star Speedway’s Jen Garland Memorial event in June of last year.
Locke continued to race the full season at the Epping, New Hampshire quarter-mile track last year, with numerous top-10 finishes, and a seventh-place finish in Star’s point standings.
Locke said the five-eighths of a mile track at Oswego was a challenge at first, but he adapted quickly.
“I felt like the bigger track at Oswego was a lot harder to handle for me,” he said. “It was a big adjustment for me getting through the long corners at first, but as it went on, getting racing experience helped a lot and I started to get used to it. It was just cool to be racing there in general. I watched my Dad and Randy (Ritskes) drive there from such a young age.”
With his first Oswego experience now out of the way, Locke is already a proven contender and a legitimate threat to win the track championship, something that he says, in addition to securing his first feature win at Oswego, is high on his to-do list.
“Most of all my really, really big goal is consistency this year,” he said. “I want to try to go for the championship. We have a long way to go to get there, but hopefully we can do that, and obviously winning the first race at Oswego is really a big one as well. I have a lot of fun racing with my Dad and Grandpa and spending time with my family at the track. We have always had racing to bring us together, so we are really excited for that this year.”
Oswego Speedway’s 2022 season opens May 28 with the Port City 150 program. It will include the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for the Novelis Supermodifieds, the 40-lap Tony White Memorial for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and a 35-lap special for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
See www.oswegospeedway.com for more details.
