OSWEGO — The Mexico varsity football team was met with a physical opponent in Fowler, and the Tigers’ offensive line earned heavy praise from head coach Tee Murabito.
With a 56-30 win over the Falcons, the offensive line “stepped up to the challenge,” allowing for some big gains on the ground from running backs as well as plenty of time for quarterback Ethan West to make some long passes.
The line consists of a freshman tight end and two sophomores — the rest are juniors. Murabito, who handles the offensive line during team breakdowns, said there’s been a lot of coachability from his young offensive line.
“They haven’t gotten a lot of credit. They’ve done a fabulous job and an outstanding job,” Murabito said. “Their learning curve has been outstanding this year. That’s just a testament to them letting me coach them. … It’s been one of my best years coaching in that regard, just absorbing what I’m teaching them.”
West benefited early from that offensive line blocking finding Hunter Lasinski for an 11-yard pass into the end zone with 6:03 left in the first quarter. Right on Fowler’s next drive, Dominic Alfano-Kimball picked off a pass on the Falcons’ first play.
On the ensuing Mexico play, West found Mark Hoadley for a 30-yard gain, putting the Tigers on Fowler’s four-yard line. West ran it in for the touchdown on the following play.
The Falcons got one touchdown back with 2:58 left in the quarter with a pass from Tynez Harp to Carzell Brown, making it a 14-8 game.
That was until West, with his third touchdown of the game, found Evan Hardy for a 22-yard pass to put the Tigers up 21-8 with 11:52 left in the first half.
“When you’ve got a line that can give your quarterback some time throw and you’ve got good skilled players that can catch and make things happen, it’s great,” Murabito said.
After a 21-yard touchdown pass from Harp to Anderson, Hoadley ran in for an 80-yard kickoff return with 7:28 left in the half, putting Mexico up 28-16. That was followed up by another West-Lasinski connection, this time for a 27-yard touchdown with 4:00 left in the half.
Hoadley opened the scoring in the second half with a 46-yard run. West recorded an interception on the next drive, with Fowler on Mexico’s 11-yard line. He eventually ran in for a 10-yard touchdown with 2:12 left in the third, putting the Tigers up 49-16.
Anderson caught one more touchdown pass for the Falcons before Lasinski ran in for a 40-yard touchdown at 5:27 of the fourth quarter. Lamond Boyd closed out the game’s scoring with a three-yard running touchdown with 4:26 left in the game.
“We scored 56 points. That offensive line work at its best,” Murabito said. “I couldn’t be any prouder of our offensive line tonight.”
West finished the game with 202 passing yards, and three touchdowns in the air. He also had two rushing touchdowns on 19 yards, plus the interception. Mason Zych ran for 65 yards while Hoadley gained 67 yards on the ground. Lasinski had the 40-yard rushing touchdown.
Also gaining rushing yards for Mexico were Evan Hardy (6), Isaiah Henseon (6) and Talon Zych (6).
Lasinski led receivers with 84 yards and two touchdowns. Hoadley recorded 79 receiving yards. Hardy had one reception for a 22-yard touchdown and Zych had a 17-yard reception.
“Our receivers make our quarterback look good, and our quarterback makes our receivers look good — and our offensive line makes everybody look good,” Murabito said. “That’s why we preach family and team first. We’re not selfish. We’re a team.”
With the win, Mexico advances to the Section III Independent League championship game next week. The Tigers will play against the winner of the other semifinal game, Hannibal at Pulaski, which play on Saturday.
Murabito said the team is hoping for Pulaski, giving the “rivalry” being “just down the street” on Route 104. Even though there’s limited teams in the independent league, Pulaski and Mexico didn’t meet this year during the regular season.
“It’s fun for these guys to be in that situation,” he said. “I’m proud of my team. I’m proud of my staff. I’m proud of the community for showing up on such a cold night. … We’re just tickled to death to be going to the championship game. It’s great for our program, community and our school. A lot of positives going on here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.