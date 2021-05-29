OSWEGO – The Oswego varsity boys lacrosse team was held scoreless in the second half and fell to visiting Central Square on Thursday by a score of 13-5.
The Bucs kept pace with the Redhawks in the first half. The teams traded goals in the first quarter and for most of the second. Cooper Fitzgerald and Zach Chamberlain each scored twice for Oswego, including a nifty move by Fitzgerald, who faked out Central Square’s goaltender up close.
John Winchek notched the Bucs’ remaining goal.
But every time Oswego found the back of the net, so did the Redhawks. Central Square found an extra gear to end the first half with four goals in three minutes. Chamberlain scored his second goal with 1:59 left in the half, Oswego’s last marker of the contest.
“It kind of snowballed … Certainly, we had a better shot selection in the first half,” Oswego coach Bob Nelson said. “Offensively, we’re yelling a certain play and we have terminology so that everybody knows what that means, but five different guys are yelling four different things. That just gets confusing. But that’s a lack of experience and a lack of playing together.”
At halftime, when the score was just 8-5, Nelson said he focused on what was working for his squad, low shots against Central Square’s goalie, a good pace of play, and strong outlet passes.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Just keep doing what’s working,” Nelson said. “To keep doing what you’re doing sounds easy. But maybe Central Square amped up the defense a little bit, too. I’m not really sure.”
Once the second half began, Oswego did not finish plays despite several quality scoring opportunities. The Bucs couldn’t bounce back from some mistakes before halftime, making it a “house of cards,” Nelson added.
“When one card blows over, the rest of the cards fall. We don’t handle the adversity well,” he said. “In this league, every time you make a mistake like that, good teams make you pay for it quickly. Central Square certainly did tonight.”
With added physicality from Central Square’s Jacob Moran — something Oswego hasn’t seen much this season alongside a lack of somebody who’s “initiates a lot of contact,” Nelson said — the Redhawks kept finding their way into the offensive half of the field.
Josh Badge scored five times for Central Square, while Jeff Meyers had three goals and Moran scored two.
“Our guys haven’t seen that (style of play) enough, so they think (Moran’s) a dirty player, or he’s this or that. That’s how you play power lacrosse,” Nelson said.
Despite the lopsided final score, Nelson said Thursday’s game was the team’s best effort and “best pace of work” so far during the condensed season. He said the team showed better shot selection and composure.
Nelson said goaltender Haji Haji has continued to improve in his first season at the position. Haji made 20 saves.
“He was running the ball up tonight and he’s starting to move with a little bit more confidence … Twenty saves? He did his job tonight,” Nelson said.
Oswego (1-9) plays at Tully (7-5) today before a three-game final week begins on Tuesday. The Black Knights are coming off a 16-12 win over Cazenovia on Thursday, and are averaging 14.9 goals per game.
