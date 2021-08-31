FULTON — The fifth annual Celeste Wells Memorial Golf Tournament will be held starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at Battle Island Golf Course, 2150 State Route 48, Fulton.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Road2Recovery CNY.
Play will be in a captain-and-crew format with four players per team. Registration includes use of a cart, greens fees, a tee gift, a hot dog at the turn, and dinner following golf.
There will prizes for the first-place team, the second-place team, and the last-place team.
There will be various challenges including a putting contest, “Beat the Pro” on a par 3, men’s and women’s longest-drive contests, and men’s and women’s closest-to-the-pin contests.
In addition, there will be a silent auction and lottery boards.
Register at Battle Island or call 315-593-3408.
For more details, contact Jody or Kelly Wells by phone at 315-402-5189 or 315-402-5444 or email Jody at jody64wells@gmail.com or email Kelly at kellyjwells6322@gmail.com.
