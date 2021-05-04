OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team lost 17-10 to Cazenovia on Saturday.
Oswego coach Ted Beers said the Buccaneers are a “young, but good group” that is improving gradually.
“It’s only game number two that we’ve played in almost two years as well,” Beers said.
Mia Fierro led Oswego (0-2) with five goals. Isabella Koproski chipped in two goals and two assists, while Madison Jones added two goals. Gianna Ruggio had a goal, and Katie Winchek tallied an assist. Goalie Olivia Day made 15 saves.
The Bucs and Lakers traded leads at the beginning of the game. Julia Ketcham gave Cazenovia a 1-0 lead, but Koproski came back with the equalizer for a 1-1 tie.
Day recorded back-to-back key saves to keep the score knotted. However, Cazenovia’s Maddie McGreevy dashed through defenders to net a goal and give the Lakers a 2-1 advantage.
After Fierro was fouled, she scored on a free-position shot to tie it up at 2-2.
For the rest of the first half, it was all Cazenovia. The Lakers overwhelmed the Bucs with an 8-0 run to take a commanding 10-2 lead.
Lily Sorbello and Carley Lounsbury provided three goals each in the stretch for Cazenovia, and Katie Rajkowski added two.
Oswego didn’t score its third goal until Fierro netted a shot in the final two minutes of the first half.
Beers said “too many blunders” put his team in a hole in the first half.
“We had our missed opportunities, but so did the other team. We had way too many unforced errors,” he said. “We have to get back to simplest part of lacrosse, which is pass and catch.”
Fierro came out storming and notched two goals 15 seconds into the second half, cutting the Bucs’ deficit to 11-5.
A couple of minutes later, Koproski fired a shot home to bring Oswego to within five.
Cazenovia slowly but surely added to its lead, tallying six unanswered goals — four of them combined from Sorbello and Megan Kuhn — for a 17-6 cushion.
The Bucs went on a surge with two goals from Madison Jones and a goal each from Fierro and Ruggio, but the Lakers locked up the victory.
“Things were clicking (at the beginning and the end),” Beers said. “Hopefully now we can take 15 minutes of clicking and move it into more of a 50-minute situation.”
He added, “We just need to learn to move on and take the good from this game.”
Beers praised Day for her effort in goal against Cazenovia.
“She was seeing the field very well, especially in the second half,” he said. “She wasn’t getting caught in the back as much. She went forward a lot.”
The Bucs are at Nottingham Athletic Stadium today for a 5 p.m. matchup against the Syracuse Cougars.
“We’re pretty evenly matched with that team so we’ll see how we do,” Beers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.