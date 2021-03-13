OSWEGO — Cazenovia scored five unanswered goals to take a 7-6 overtime victory over the Oswego varsity boys hockey team on Friday at Crisafulli Rink.
The Buccaneers led 6-2 with 9:00 left in the third period. The Lakers scored four goals in 8:25 to force overtime.
Coach Kevin Ahern said that some penalties late in the third period allowed the momentum of the game to switch in favor of Cazenovia.
“We just sat on our lead a little bit and were trying to get out of it,” he said. “That never works out when you do that.”
Oswego started strong, and took a 3-2 lead after one period. Brayden Miller opened the scoring at 2:57 on a rebound after Frank Winchek made a wraparound attempt on net.
Ganon Houghton scored a short-handed goal for Cazenovia to tie it with 11:02 left. The Bucs quickly responded with a power-play goal from Collin Cianfarano, who got a puck through the pads of Cazenovia goalie Owen Bailey.
Cianfarano added his second goal of the game with 4:29 left in the period. Houghton responded a few minutes later, ripping a shot from the blue line into the net with 59 seconds left in the opening period.
A rebound goal by Marcus Baker on a power play made it 4-2 with 12:52 left in the second period. Winchek assisted on the play.
Miller added his second goal of the contest with 3:20 left in the period on another rebound. Ahern mentioned that Cianfarano and Miller were clicking well during the game.
“Collin’s just got such a nose for the net and he understands the game so well that he knows where to put himself,” Ahern said. “Brayden is such a hard-working kid and goes to the net to get those dirty goals.”
Lukas Cady gave the Bucs a 6-2 lead on a power play with nine minutes left in regulation time.
Cazenovia took control from there. Jacob Owens scored with 8:29 left, followed by Houghton’s third of the game with 6:54 remaining.
An Oswego penalty with 1:27 left gave the Lakers a power play. Cazenovia pulled Bailey in favor of an extra skater, and Owens scored his second of the night with 34 seconds left to make it 6-5.
Logan Hull, after some sustained pressure with the extra skater for Cazenovia, got a puck in front of the net, and after some chaos, the puck got past Oswego goaltender Brandon Demling with one second left.
“Things didn’t go well for us in the third period, penalties and some other things,” Ahern said. “We got on our heels in the third period.”
In overtime, Oswego had a couple of close opportunities but played defensively as Cazenovia kept pressure in the offensive zone. Eventually, Houghton scored his fourth goal of the game with 1:54 left in the OT to give the Lakers an unlikely comeback victory.
Ahern said the Buccaneer coaches were aware of the skills possessed by Houghton and Owens going into the game.
“We knew that those two guys were going to be a huge influence,” Ahern said. “We knew that they could put the puck in the net. They’ve shown that.”
It was also Senior Night for the Bucs. They honored seniors Brandon Demling, Tommy Back, Joe DiBlasi, Adam Michalski, Ryan Bartlett, Frank Winchek and Spencer Stepien. Demling, Michalski, Bartlett and Winchek wore the Bucs’ sweater for four years.
Ahern called the seniors a “cohesive group” that stuck together.
“I feel awful for those guys tonight. That’s not a great Senior Night for them,” Ahern said. “The young guys have been able to see what kind of leaders they are. It’s been a good experience.”
In Friday’s game, Winchek and Michalski tallied three assists and one assist, respectively. Miller and Cianfarano each finished with two goals and an assist each.
Demling (44 saves) surpassed 700 career saves during the contest. Ahern said Demling has been a great role model for the three younger goaltenders on the roster this season as someone who “just lives for Buccaneer hockey.”
Oswego’s shortened season will end today with a 7 p.m. matchup against Watertown IHC at Crisafulli Rink.
“This one’s going to sting for a long, long time, but the nature of this season is that we have to turn around,” Ahern said. “They’ll be ready to play.”
