FULTON — A Fulton varsity girls lacrosse player has been selected to the Under Armour All-American roster.
Mya Carroll, a rising freshman on the Red Raiders’ team, earned the honor. As a member of the class of 2025, she was named to the “Command” squad, which features student-athletes from the classes of 2024 and 2025.
The showcase of games goes from Thursday to Saturday in Baltimore.
Carroll was part of the Fulton team that went to the Section III Class C championship, ultimately falling to Jamesville-DeWitt. She scored one goal in the contest as an eighth-grader.
