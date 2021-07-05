SYRACUSE — As the 2021-2022 athletic season approaches, Syracuse University Athletics has announced that it plans to return to full capacity at the Carrier Dome this fall.
Syracuse will welcome fans back inside the stadium with no capacity restrictions and no social distancing requirements.
Syracuse University will continue to work closely with the Onondaga County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health to monitor for and implement any changes made to public health guidelines. Consistent with state indoor facilities guidance, vaccinated and unvaccinated fans are welcome to attend games. In accordance with New York State guidelines, unvaccinated people, or those whose vaccination status is unknown, must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. An antigen-type test result must be completed within six hours of entry and a PCR-type test result must be within 72 hours of entry.
Also, in accordance with CDC guidelines, masks will be required for unvaccinated fans over age 4.
Major upgrades to the stadium were made to improve the fan experience, highlighted by the largest center hung video board in college sports, air conditioning, a new audio system, new modern lighting, renovated concession stands, refreshed menu items, improved restrooms, and branding upgrades throughout the facility.
Syracuse football and basketball season tickets are on sale now at www.cuse.com/tickets.
For group tickets and partial plans, call 1-888-DOME-TIX.
Per New York State, outdoor athletic events will not require proof of vaccination for entry, however, non-vaccinated visitors must wear a mask when on campus.
