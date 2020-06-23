OSWEGO — Rhonda Bullard, Oswego High School director of physical education and athletics, has announced the candidates for OHS male and female Athletes of the Year.
“Their dedication, leadership, hard work, coachability, and sportsmanship captured the attention of our coaches, making them all deserving of the title,” Bullard said.
The female candidates are:
Katie Fierro: Soccer, hockey, and lacrosse. Katie states, “Being a Buc athlete has taught me about the importance of playing team sports, time management, and leadership skills.” She said she will miss playing sports with her friends and sister the most. Katie will attend SUNY Oswego for childhood education and will play lacrosse.
Molly Fitzgibbons: Cross country, indoor track, outdoor track, hockey, soccer, and volleyball. Molly states, “Being a Buc athlete has allowed me to meet great friends and to develop a love for running.” She said she will miss her teammates the most. Molly will attend Williams College and participate in cross country and track.
Miranda Gilbert: Cross country, indoor track, outdoor track, and soccer. Miranda states, “Being a Buc athlete has given me lifelong friends, teammates that act as a family, and a plethora of lessons that carry on into the athletic, academic, and personal aspects of my life.” She said she will miss her teammates and coaches the most. Miranda will attend Siena College concentrating in liberal arts, and will participate in cross country and track.
Julia Roman: Soccer, hockey, lacrosse, and track. Julia states, “Being a Buc athlete has allowed me to make lots of friends that I will talk to forever.” She said she will miss her friends, coaches, and game days the most. Julia will attend Western New England University for biology and will play hockey.
The male candidates are:
Carson Colucci: Hockey, lacrosse, football, and golf. Carson states, “Being a Buc athlete, I have learned lots of lessons and have met great people that have developed me as a player and person.” He said he will miss playing sports with his friends that he grew up with his whole life. Carson will attend SUNY Brockport and play lacrosse.
Christian Kerfien: Football, soccer, wrestling, and volleyball. Christian states, “Being a Buc athlete has taught me many skills such as teamwork and cooperation and has given me the opportunity to meet nice people.” He said he will miss the support from his teammates, coaches, and the athletic office. Christian will attend SUNY Oswego for criminal justice and will compete in wrestling.
Riley Mahoney: Volleyball, basketball, lacrosse, football, and track. Riley states, “Being a Buc athlete has impacted my life by giving me an escape from the stresses of school and made me into the person I am today.” He said he will miss the environment of all the different sports, as nothing in his life will ever match what was created by them. Riley will attend Keuka College and play volleyball.
Jack Rice: Soccer, hockey, and lacrosse. Jack states, “Being a Buc athlete has allowed me to make many connections, lasting friendships, and has taught me that hard work and effort are necessary for everything in life.” He said he will miss the bus rides home from games and playing under the lights on Wilber Field. Jack will attend Salisbury University and play lacrosse.
“These student athletes have done and will continue to do great things,” Bullard said. “No matter which female and male are named Athletes of the Year, they are all winners and will always be part of the Buccaneer athletic family.”
The Oswego Buccaneer Boosters' Senior Athlete Awards event will take place Wednesday, June 24, at Midway Drive-In.
