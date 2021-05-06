OSWEGO — Two Oswego varsity golfers competed in a nine-hole league tournament on Monday at Oswego Country Club along with 30 other players from the Salt City Athletic Conference.
It had been a two-year layoff since the girls last took to the course in a competitive fashion. The 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic, so the nerves were palpable on the first tee as the May weather finally cooperated enough to get in some rain-free swings.
For sophomore golfer Catherine Callen, this is a year to not only build on the skills she learned back in 2019, but to establish herself as one of the premier players in the Salt City Athletic Conference.
Callen did just that in the opening match, shooting a nine-hole score of 51, which tied her for second place individually, and earned her 15 all-league points, which are accumulated throughout the season at each of the six league tournaments. All accumulated points are tallied at the end of the season to determine first-team and second-team all-league honors as well as player of the year.
For Callen, who has already made slight grip and stance adjustments this season, it’s all about becoming more consistent in her shot making and scoring.
Sophomore Sydny Frantz also made her debut performance on Monday, playing the first nine holes of her career and striking some impressive shots.
“It’s amazing to me to see someone new to the game that is willing and ready to go right out and play competitively,” said Oswego coach Dan Rose, now in his 13th season as the Oswego varsity girls coach. “Golf is a tough sport to just pick up and start playing. It takes a lot of guts for a player to put themselves out there on that green stage. Sydny has shown great improvement already, and I look forward to watching her develop throughout the remainder of this year.”
Freshman Kaydence Lofstrom, also picking up a golf club for the first time this season, will likely see her first match action next week when the team travels to Highland Park to do battle with Auburn.
Anyone interested in joining the varsity girls or boys golf team is asked to contact Coach Rose at drose@oswego.org. He has golf clubs, golf balls, hats, and tees ready and waiting for anyone interested.
