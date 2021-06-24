OSWEGO — Sophomore Catherine Callen of the Oswego varsity girls golf team has been named to the all-league first team in the Salt City Athletic Conference’s Empire Division.
Central Square’s Emily Barnes was named as the division’s Player of the Year.
Also earning league honors were Camryn Humphrey (Central Square) and Sydney Frantz (Oswego), who received honorable mentions for the division.
