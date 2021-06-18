MEXICO — The Mexico Academy and Central School District hosted its annual Block M Athletic Awards on Monday, handing out team Most Valuable Player awards as well as school-wide awards.
The Laurence “Sparky” Rector Athlete of the Year Awards went to Ryan Mosher and Melisa Button. Button was also named one of the co-MVPs for volleyball, while Mosher was named MVP for both baseball and hockey. He was also named co-MVP for golf.
Evan Hardy and Meladee Doria were presented with the Brian Ariola Awards, presented to the most improved cross country athletes.
The Charles Giovo II Award, earned by the “most coachable” male and female athletes, went to Evan Ladd and Mackenzie Craig. Ladd was named the MVP for boys indoor and outdoor track.
The Wally Sutliff Memorial Award, given to the athletes who have shown the most improvement and progress over their entire career at Mexico, went to Adam Clark and Reatha von Holtz. Clark was the boys tennis MVP, while Reatha von Holtz was named Field Events MVP for girls outdoor track.
Eric Hyde and Autumn Parkhurst received the Charles Giovo Sportsmanship Award. Hyde also earned the MVP honor for boys basketball and Parkhurst was the other co-MVP for volleyball.
The remaining MVPs named at the Block M Awards were: Daniel Gagnier (boys cross country), Carolyn Zedack (girls cross country), Maxwell Mason (football), Carter Jock (boys soccer), Briana Urquhart (girls soccer, co-MVP for softball), Emma Cronk (fall cheerleading), Tyler Warner (boys swimming), Alexa von Holtz (girls swimming), Kian Long (boys diving), Serena Bardin (girls diving), Julianna Hernandez (co-MVP for girls tennis), Alivia Kelsey (co-MVP for girls tennis), Lyle Trimble (co-MVP for golf), Brynn Wills (girls basketball), Eymarah Bowman (winter cheerleading), Logan Haynes (spring weight training), Anna Bigelow (girls indoor track), Aiden Hellinger (boys indoor and outdoor field events), Grace O’Gorman (girls indoor field events), Kendall Cuyler (co-MVP for softball), Molly Henderson (co-MVP for lacrosse), Caitlyn Dubois (co-MVP for lacrosse) and Adria Ariola (outdoor track).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.