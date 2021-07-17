FULTON — The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County has announced that Burritt Motors is the hole-in-one sponsor for the second annual CAC Golf Tournament.
A participant who sinks a hole-in-one on the Burritt Motors’ Hole will win a new car.
The CAC Golf Tournament will be a captain-and-crew event held at Battle Island State Park on Monday, Aug. 30.
Registration ends Aug. 9, with only a limited number of team registrations remaining.
“Burritt Motors proudly supports the CAC in a variety of ways. We recently volunteered as a part of the United Way Day of Caring donating materials, supplies, and volunteer hours to help spruce up the CAC’s building and surrounding property in Fulton,” said Rich Burritt of Burritt Motors. “Now we are pleased to announce that we are again partnering with the CAC to be able to offer this exciting new hole-in-one contest for their upcoming golf fundraising event.”
CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire said, “We are truly grateful for the support of Rich Burritt and the folks at Burritt Motors. We are very fortunate to have community members and businesses like Burritt Motors that truly embrace the work that the CAC does and offer support to help the children and families in our community.”
See www.oswegocac.org/events for more information, or call 315-592-4453, ext. 3117.
The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a safe, child-friendly site where members of the Multi-Disciplinary Team of Oswego County gather to assist child abuse victims and their families. The CAC is a nonprofit with a mission to provide a safe, child-friendly environment that supports a timely, multi-disciplinary response to child sexual abuse, physical abuse, and trauma, and promotes healing of victims and their families.
The CAC also provides community outreach and efforts to aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout Oswego County.
