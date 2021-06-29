FULTON — Golfers participating in the 26th annual United Way Golf Tournament will have the chance to drive away with a new vehicle thanks to major sponsorship from Burritt Motors.
According to United Way Resource Development Director Kate Davis Pitsley, “We are so thankful that Burritt Motors has generously offered to partner with the United Way again this year to offer this amazing hole-in-one prize. Come and join us for a great round of golf and you may be the one who drives off with a new vehicle.”
Foursomes will begin play at timed tee-offs at Oswego Country Club starting at 8 a.m. Monday, July 12.
The team entry fee covers 18 holes of golf, use of a cart, lunch, beverages, prizes, swag, and food. The deadline to register was June 25.
Together with Burritt Motors, Pitsley said National Grid, Novelis, IBEW #43 and Exelon Generation’s Nine Mile Point and FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plants are returning as major event sponsors.
“This is our largest fundraising event of the year, and it would not be possible without help from these community partners,” said Pitsley.
Burritt Motors also partnered with United Way on the recent “Day of Caring” to help improve curb appearance for 10 local homes, and the dealership offers support to United Way all year round.
“We have an incredibly generous community, with many who have big hearts that care,” said Rich Burritt, president of Burritt Motors. “We’re happy to join with the other sponsors to help because we take pride knowing our United Way contributions are continually at work serving others in need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.