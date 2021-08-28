OSWEGO — It has been a busy first week of the season for 14-year head coach Dan Rose and his 12-man Oswego varsity golf team.
With team try-outs and Battle Island Golf Club in Fulton on Monday and Tuesday and then competitive qualifying rounds at Oswego Country Club on Wednesday and Thursday, Friday’s match against the Red Raiders seemed like a bit of a respite for the six starters, especially considering the cooler temperatures that worked their way in over the course.
Oswego topped Fulton 195-225 at the Bucs’ home course.
The Bucs had the top score, with Neil Roman and Jack O’Leary both shooting a 37 on the par-35 front nine at Oswego Country Club. Tanner Emmons led Fulton with a 41, followed by Brock Tetro who shot a 44.
Through 36 holes of competitive play spanning two different courses, three Oswego golfers seemed to have risen to the top: seniors Neil Roman and Jack Hall, and freshman Kevin Waters.
With loads of experience and competitive rounds under their belts, Roman and Hall look to factor in all of Oswego’s matches this year.
“I’m looking for leadership from Neil and Jack this season,” Rose said. “I need a lot more from them than just good golf. I need them to be models and mentors for the younger players in the program. They know this is what I expect and they have accepted their roles with open arms.”
Though Oswego freshman Kevin Waters is young, he is already building an impressive junior golf resume around Central New York and across the state. Waters captured medalist honors through two days of try-outs, and continues to hold Oswego’s top position with five nine-hole rounds now under his belt.
Waters has built a solid all-around game according to Rose, but what stands out most is his uncanny ability to get up and down around the greens.
“Not only does Kevin practice a lot, but he plays in many highly competitive rounds outside of golf season,” Rose said. “Practice and competition are two of the most important things in a young golfer’s off-season schedule.”
True to form on Friday, Waters shot 38 on the front side at Oswego Country Club, a round that included five one-putt holes.
O’Leary’s 37 came as a bit of a surprise, considering his struggles on the same course the day before, Rose mentioned. O’Leary has added a new driver to his arsenal of clubs this season, and his confidence in the club off the tee is giving him many more birdie looks, Rose said.
Lukas Cady, who played with O’Leary on Friday, shot a 41 to round out the scoring for the Bucs. Cady and O’Leary are both seniors who are looking to contribute in most every match this season.
Rounding out the scoring for Fulton were Tanner Tetro (46), John Dingman (46) and Robert Voss (48).
Oswego and Fulton both play again on Monday at the Drumlins Invitational at Drumlins Country Club in Syracuse.
After that, Fulton hosts Syracuse City at Battle Island State Park on Tuesday, while Oswego travels to Jamesville-DeWitt on the same day to play at Drumlins again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.