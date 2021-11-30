OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys hockey team will celebrate the life of former player Carter Vashaw on Thursday as the Bucs take on West Genesee at 7 p.m. at Crisafulli Ice Rink.
Prior to the start of the game, there will be a tribute in remembrance of Vashaw and his courageous battle with cancer. Both teams will participate in a ceremonial pregame puck drop and the No. 28 jersey recognition with Vashaw’s family present.
“It will certainly be an emotional night for everyone,” said Oswego head coach Kevin Ahern. “Carter was a special player that I had the pleasure of knowing for a very long time. He had one of the most positive, fun-loving personalities and that is something I will never forget.”
Vashaw played for the Bucs during his senior season and graduated from Oswego High School in 2019. He went on to study business management at SUNY Canton where he was also a member of the Canton men’s lacrosse team. In November 2020 during his sophomore year, he became ill and was later diagnosed with Diffuse Leptomeningeal Glioneuronal cancerous tumors. After a brave and strong fight, Vashaw passed away on July 15, 2021, at the age of 19.
The Buccaneers ask all those who attend the game to wear a mask in accordance with the Section III Indoor Sports Policy.
