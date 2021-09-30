OSWEGO —The Oswego varsity boys volleyball team got back to its powerful offense in the Buccaneers’ 3-0 sweep over Central Square Wednesday.
With the team’s “bread and butter,” as coach Eric McCrobie called it, the Bucs won in straight sets of 25-8, 25-15 and 25-21.
That strong offense included a team-wide 30 kills and 11 aces throughout the match. The significant difference in the match against Central Square, however, was the improved serving, with just three serving errors in the opening set.
The refined serving led to Oswego quickly running through that first set.
“It was cool because the offense that we had been looking for was the offense we’ve known we’ve had,” McCrobie said. “It was nice that, by them trusting me, when I asked them to get their serves on the court and we were able to do that, the players saw the offense worked out better because we weren’t giving points away and losing momentum constantly.”
Instead, while focusing on just getting the ball in play, the Bucs relied on their team’s ability to spike the ball with a lot of force and, sometimes, catch the Redhawks off guard with a quick tip over the net.
“If we’re taking (the offense) out of our team’s hands by serving it into the net, under the net or into the back wall, then there’s no point in us practicing our offense because we’re giving ourselves no opportunity to do that,” McCrobie said.
After some temporary changes in the team’s lineup due to COVID-19 protocols before Wednesday’s matchup, Oswego added some depth to certain positions.
Now the team has two key setters — Carson White and Zach Chamberlain — who can get the ball to either spot on the outside, with Brennan Tynan, Brett Dykas and Ethan Locastro able to power through a kill at any given time. The Bucs also utilized Chris Cote in the win.
McCrobie added that with the additional depth, the Bucs can take advantage of numerous “weapons” on offense, plus try different rotations on the court.
“We had our big blockers and hitters making big plays. We had Zach and Carson pushing the ball to our outside. Brett and Brennan had big games — especially Brett,” McCrobie said. “Both guys got in tonight and both guys did a great job with hitters they had on the court.”
Even with the large gap during the first set, Central Square didn’t quit, something McCrobie commended the Redhawks on.
With much closer second and third sets, McCrobie added the Redhawks had some better passing and receiving of hard-hit balls from the Bucs, while Oswego made a few more mistakes here and there.
McCrobie also mentioned the adrenaline from the first set died down a little bit.
“Their libero (Sam Webber), I swear he dove from the end line to the net like four or five times and got touches on a lot of balls,” he said. “I don’t think it was necessarily anything we changed too much. I think it was more of them clicking a little bit better and getting more quality touches.”
For the Redhawks, Shaun Saunders led the team with seven assists, two aces, a kill, a block and a dig. Sam Yonkers added three blocks, three kills, an assist and a dig. Webber chipped in seven digs and an ace. Andre Schlueter and Austin Harmer also had aces.
Chamberlain had 17 assists, two aces, one block and one kill for the Bucs. Dykas added six kills, three digs and two aces. Tynan had eight kills, an ace and a dig. Ethan Locastro chipped in two aces, two digs and a kill. Cote recorded eight kills and an ace. Nate Allen had six digs and an ace. White tacked on nine assists.
“Brett showed us tonight what we’ve all known he can do,” McCrobie said. “We were waiting for him to come out of his shell a little bit, and I think he did that tonight.”
Oswego travels to Fayetteville-Manlius Friday before turning right around and taking on Central Square again Monday on the road.
McCrobie said the team has a couple more things to work on with serving before taking on the Hornets — especially now that the team realizes they don’t have to “swing through their shoes” to be able to get a good serve in.
“After we got to a certain point, I let Brennan top-spin the ball and he was able to get a few good ones in a row without trying to pummel the ball. … The more we’re going to be able to do that and be an aggressive serving team without handing over points and momentum, the better of a team we’re going to be,” McCrobie said. “If we minimize our mistakes (against F-M) like we did against Central Square, we’re going to go there and be able to remind them that Oswego volleyball is a force to be reckoned with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.