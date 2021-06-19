OSWEGO — Before the 2021 season, Oswego varsity football coach Jason Primrose said that he wanted to build a community around the football program.
Now, he has completed one of the steps of his goal after hosting a week-long football camp with students entering seventh grade to 12th grade. Primrose had his coaching staff, as well as Oswego’s modified football coaching staff with head coach Patrick Bond.
There were approximately 70 student-athletes on the Oswego Turf Stadium on Thursday, but Primrose added that he has information on close to 100 kids for those who showed up throughout the week.
Most of the participants are modified-age players. While Primrose mentioned he wished there were more varsity-level kids, he understood that some of them had jobs and other responsibilities that middle school-aged students don’t have.
“I wasn’t really sure what I was going to get. On Monday, they were crawling out of the woodwork,” he said. “I’m glad to see oodles of young kids. … It’s great to see the huge numbers at the lower levels because those are the types of kids that are going to change the program because I’ve got five full years with them.”
While Primrose’s program was only this past week, he said there will be seven-on-seven’s, weight lifting and lineman practices throughout the rest of the summer “to keep (players’) eyes on the prize of the football season.”
“There’s going to be a lot of opportunities for kids to get better,” he said. “I think they’re just happy to be out here playing football.”
