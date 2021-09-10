OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls volleyball team fell in its season opener in a 3-0 sweep against Jamesville-DeWitt on Thursday.
The Red Rams won in straight sets of 25-19, 25-21, and 25-18.
Despite the loss, Buccaneers coach Tom Grover said he was happy how his team performed against a tough J-D team, which has won the last two Section III Class A titles in 2019 and 2020.
Grover added that his team is on the younger side with six seniors on the team, plus five juniors, three sophomores and a freshman.
“Similar to last year, we have a very young team,” Grover said. “I’m really happy with how we came out.”
After taking part in the Fall II season during the spring last year, where Oswego went 2-9, Grover mentioned that not only is it nice to back in the fall, but it was “amazing” to have a full crowd again — especially the “Crow’s Nest,” Oswego High School’s student section.
“(The crowd helped us a lot). Just to get momentum our side is huge,” Grover said. “Going into our regular season, this is when (the girls) normally play. It’s nice.”
J-D got off to a quick start in the first set, taking the first three points before a long spike put Oswego on the offensive side of the ball.
While the Bucs snagged a point or two at a time, it was the four- or five-point runs from the Red Rams that were the downfall of Oswego.
The Red Rams earned back-to-back points with an ace from Madeline Schnorr and a stray bump from an Oswego defender to take the opening set 25-19.
While the second set started much closer, with both teams trading points in the early stages, J-D’s small run to put them up by as much as seven points started to give the Red Rams some momentum.
Oswego clawed back behind a couple aces from Monae Fenty, eventually trailing 20-19 to J-D. The Bucs got two more points out of the set with, before a kill from J-D’s Sophia Ferris, a bad bump from Oswego and a short spike closed out the set 25-21.
The Bucs and the Red Rams went back and forth, again, to start the third set. Oswego did take a slight advantage early, going up 5-2 at one point. J-D picked up a few consecutive points behind some kills and a block before Oswego finally took the service back.
Ferris’s strong serving played a major role in the final set, putting up two aces during a six-point run for J-D to give them a 16-11 lead. After another small run from the Red Rams and a couple other miscues from the Bucs gave J-D the 25-18 set win and eventual 3-0 match sweep.
“Missed serves are killers. We had quite a few of them tonight,” Grover said. “That kills our momentum going forward. But once we get those big hits from any of our hitters or a big block, we have to use that momentum — plus any of that crowd noise — and capitalize on it. It didn’t go our way tonight, but it will in the future.”
Fenty led the Bucs with four aces, three kills, a dig and a block. Vanessa Ferlito added three assists and a kill while Riley King tacked on two blocks, a dig and a kill. Azalia Avery had two digs in the loss. Alexa Kuzawski had an ace, a dig and an assist.
Grover said the team improved a lot on its blocking during the transition from the shortened spring season to the beginning of the fall season, and it was also a key during the team’s offseason.
“That’s something we strive for, being a big blocking team against a good hitting team. That’s important,” he said. “To make sure we get those big blocks, it’s huge. We just kept doing blocking drill after blocking drill (during the offseason) until it worked. And that’s the result.”
Oswego (0-1) only has one day off before taking on Marcellus on Saturday. The Mustangs are 2-0 on the season and are coming off a 3-0 sweep of Westhill on Thursday.
“(We) just have to make sure tighten up our ties, and cross our T’s, dot our I’s while getting a good practice in on Friday so we can give Marcellus a good run,” Grover said.
