OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls track and field team picked up a bunch of all-league awards.
Junior Victoria Payne was a top performer this season, finishing with two all-league awards.
Payne earned first-team all-league honors in the 200-meter dash with her sectional win. She also picked up second-team honors in the 400-meter dash.
Junior Cordelia Brown secured her first all-league award. She was named to the second team in the high jump.
Also receiving second-team all-league honors was senior Morgan Samson in the discus. Samson qualified by winning the event at five of the Buccaneers’ meets.
The Buccaneers also brought home a first-team all-league honor in the 4 x 800-meter relay. The relay team was made up of senior Gretchen Dowd, freshman Kaitlin Donoghue, and sophomores Sophia Babcock and Annie Niger. The team finished on the top of all other league schools in the section by running 30 seconds faster than they ever had before.
“We are so proud of all seven of the girls and the accomplishments they have made this season,” coach Kristina Taylor said.
