OSWEGO — First-year Oswego varsity girls soccer coach Anthony Richmond just wishes he had more time with this year’s senior class.
In the Buccaneers’ 1-0 loss to Jamesville-DeWitt Thursday, which was also the team’s Senior Night, Richmond said there was strong leadership from the four seniors — Mary Kate Cloonan, Isabella Koproski, Julia Porter and Kathleen Winchek.
Richmond said the senior class is hopefully “building something that they’re going to be proud of when they graduate” when it comes to the future of Oswego girls soccer.
“(The seniors have) been around. They’ve seen the ups and the downs of the program,” Richmond said. “The whole team is nice to be around, but those four, they set the bar and now we just have to continue it. We’ve still got more games to go, and it’s going to be fun.”
Even though J-D controlled a large portion of the game with possession in its offensive third of the field, Richmond added he was happy to see the way the team “played and worked together.”
He said there were some “positive aspects” whenever the Bucs won the ball back, such as quickly finding teammates’ feet for a pass or good recoveries on defense.
When some players took strong runs on offense — with Richmond highlighting Sydney Hoefer’s speed all over the field — it makes other players want to “follow suit,” Richmond said.
“It can be very discouraging when we’re not controlling the ball. I just wish we could’ve snuck one in here or there and put the pressure on (J-D). It’s the way the game goes,” Richmond said. “There’s the aspect of one person does it, then it feeds everybody else to do it. It’s been nice to see that with good leadership on everyone’s part.”
Oswego’s Emma Burger made 12 saves in the contest against the Red Rams.
As the team’s starting, goaltender, Richmond said that freshman doesn’t “take it for granted” that she’s also the Bucs’ only goaltender.
The lone shot that got past Burger against J-D came off the foot of Brooke Bort from the top of the goal box and hit the top of the net with 1:07 left in the game.
“Emma kept us in the game for the 78 minutes. She made some great saves. She did a lot of good things,” Richmond said. “She comes to practice and works hard, even being the only goalie, she still works hard in practice.”
The Bucs take on Fulton Monday. Even though there might be an added intensity since it’s the “hometown rival,” Richmond said Oswego needs to treat the Red Raiders as if “they’re any other team.”
“George Beckwith is an outstanding coach. We have to work hard tomorrow in practice, work hard in practice on Monday, and be ready for them (on Tuesday) because obviously they would like to beat us,” Richmond said. “I said to the girls, ‘We can’t take anything for granted. We have to show up and work, work, work.’ Hopefully we’ll get the results that we need.”
