OSWEGO — Oswego varsity football coach Jason Primrose keeps one thing in mind: he still has a fairly young roster.
It’s a roster that includes just five seniors. Two players, Moreno Fenty and Logan Mathews — who were bright parts in the Buccaneers’ 36-16 loss to Fowler on Friday — are a sophomore and a junior, respectively.
Mathews ran for 102 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown, as well as the two-point conversion following his score. Fenty threw for 167 yards, with a 79-yard passing touchdown to Christian Andaluz.
Primrose called it “the best thing” that he gets both players back next season.
“Logan’s going to get those hard-earned yards every single time that he’s on the field. He’s a great running back,” Primrose said. “And Moreno is going to continue to get sharpened up. He’s young, too. He’s going to make mistakes, just as long as he doesn’t make the same mistake twice.”
Even though Primrose specifically mentioned his starting quarterback and running back, he added he was happy with his team’s effort to not give up.
“They didn’t quit and they kept working hard,” he said. “That’s all I can ask of them to do.”
The Bucs only gained a few yards on the ground during their first drive, then had some deeper passes from Fenty to Dylan Dunsmoor and Brandyn Andaluz. A pick-six from Fowler’s Amir Anderson ended Oswego’s second drive, and put Fowler on the scoreboard with 3:33 left in the first quarter. Lamond Boyd ran in for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Oswego came up short again before Fowler forced an incomplete pass on fourth down to regain possession. Boyd had a quick 17-yard run to start the drive, and he and Ja’Kari Canery combined to get the remaining 44 yards needed for the touchdown. Boyd ran it in on a five-yard sweep to make it 16-0 after the two-point conversion with 7:04 remaining in the second frame.
After a loss of seven yards from Dylan Dunsmoor, Fenty found Christian Andaluz for a seven-yard throw, and then found him again for the 79-yard touchdown reception. The latter ran it in for the two-point play and trailed 16-8 with 5:16 left in the half.
Despite a couple interceptions from Fenty, Primrose said he saw improvement from the young quarterback, and utilized the passing game a little bit more than in Oswego’s last two games against Phoenix and Beaver River.
“We’ve been working on (the passing game),” Primrose said. “That’s a work-in-progress.”
After a couple drives where both teams forced turnovers, the Falcons opened the second-half scoring with a pass from Andrew Rivers to Reggie Bufford for a 44-yard score with just eight seconds left in the third quarter.
Oswego eventually recovered a fumble in the middle of the fourth quarter, which led to the Bucs starting on Fowler’s 46-yard line. Mathews and Fenty, both on the ground, combined for the necessary 54 yards to score. Mathews’ 11-yard run put the Bucs down 22-16 with 7:51 left in the contest.
Fowler’s Boyd added two more rushing touchdowns to close out the game, a 39-yard run and a 42-yard run, to add a buffer for the Falcons.
Moving forward, Primrose said part of the focus is to work on defense, to compliment the work that Fenty and Mathews do on the offensive side of the ball.
“We’re trying to get more rotations and having more kids (out there) so we can have some fresh legs,” he said. “We’ve got kids that are rising to the occasion now and starting to come up. We can get them in more on defense during the games where they know what they have to do and know what they have to execute.”
Oswego (1-2) travels to Port Byron/Union Springs on Friday for its next contest.
“I’m working on what we need to do to have our best showing this year. The kids are learning,” Primrose said. “It’s a new system. They’ve got to have faith in the system that it’ll work. It’s going to take time.”
