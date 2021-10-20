CORTLAND — The ninth-seeded Oswego varsity boys soccer team fell 1-0 to eighth-seeded Cortland in the preliminary round of the Section III Class A playoffs Tuesday at Cortland High School.
“This was a tough loss,” Oswego coach Don Fronk said. “I feel bad for the (eight) seniors on our team. They battled all season long to get us to this point here.”
The Buccaneers were on the attack early on in the game, applying pressure in the first 10 minutes of the contest. That attack, however, quickly transferred over to the Tigers under the 30-minute mark.
With about 24 minutes to go in the first half, Cortland set for a corner kick. Senior Nick Yonta booted the corner kick in the middle of a mad scramble in front of goal. Senior Derek Myers’ head popped out of the crowd, as he delivered a header that found the back of the net for a 1-0 Cortland advantage.
The Tigers continued to overwhelm Oswego’s defense for the rest of the first half. The Bucs’ back line, including clutch saves from senior goalkeeper Preston Norfleet, tamed the Tigers.
Oswego’s offense went through a similar situation, with Cortland’s defense building a brick wall and its goalkeeper Scott Hourigan keeping the ball out of goal.
“This truly was a midfield battle. There weren’t a lot of chances at either end,” Fronk said. “Cortland took advantage of the one corner kick they had (in the first half), and we couldn’t find the back of the net.”
Oswego’s attack continued to struggle to get the ball past Hourigan in the second half. Bucs senior Marcus Baker zipped some valiant shots off in front of Hourigan, but Cortland’s goalkeeper tallied a diving save and got hold of another shot attempt in a flock of Oswego players.
“Cortland’s keeper is one of the best in the league, so it takes a special shot from the outside to beat him,” Fronk said. “I thought we had a few shots that would’ve made it, but (Hourigan) came up with some big saves.”
Baker made one last-ditch effort for the Bucs with a shot less than five minutes to go in the game, but the ball banked off the top of the goal-mouth.
“It was a battle out there for 80 minutes,” Fronk said.
Norfleet racked up 11 saves in goal for the Bucs, while Hourigan made 10 saves for the Tigers. Oswego outshot Cortland, 15-12. The Tigers had the advantage on corner kicks (5-4).
Oswego finishes its 2021 season with a 5-11 record.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the boys for the season they had,” Fronk said. “We would’ve liked to come out with a win, but the effort was there for us tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.