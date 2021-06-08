Oswego varsity golfer Catherine Callen took third place Friday in the Salt City Athletic Conference Tournament, held at the par-72 Links at Erie Village course in Syracuse.
The 18-hole competition was the culmination of the season and involved the top 20 individual golfers from the conference, which includes Auburn, Central Square, Jamesville-DeWitt, East Syracuse Minoa, and Oswego.
The league tournament was a prequel to today’s 2021 Section III Tournament, to be held at Kanon Valley Country Club in Oneida.
Callen, who has not logged many 18-hole competitive rounds to date, was thankful for the opportunity to play on Friday, hoping to gain valuable experience while building necessary stamina. She placed third in the talented field with a final stroke count of 91 (9-hole sides of 45 and 46).
Callen, a sophomore, has made the most of the season, securing high finishes in all of the league matches this spring, including earning medalist honors at Central Square.
She now turns her attention to Kanon Valley, where she will face a larger, more talented field.
Whatever happens, Callen will use both competitive rounds to fuel her growth and development over the next two seasons.
