EAST SYRACUSE — Members of the Oswego varsity boys track and field team competed Friday at the Section III Class A Meet at East Syracuse-Minoa High School.
This was the culminating meet of a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no preseason for conditioning, and no indoor season, which took away a significant opportunity for conditioning and instruction of techniques, Oswego coach Jeff Gordon said.
In addition, because of renovations to athletic facilities, Buccaneer track and field athletes were without a home track.
“Not having a track was probably the most challenging part of the season for both the athletes and the coaches,” Gordon said. “Even with all the adversity that this team faced, they were able to persevere.”
That was evident at the Class A Meet, where Oswego crowned two individual champions and a title-winning relay team. The Bucs took third place overall out of 13 teams.
Senior Ben Lewis won the 400-meter dash with a season-best time of 52.07.
Junior Ethan LoCastro won the 400-meter intermediate hurdles with a personal-best time of 59.88.
Oswego’s 4 x 400-meter relay team was also awarded the Section III Class A championship in an unusual finish.
The members of the relay team were senior Jason Purtell, junior Ethan LoCastro, freshman Thomas Gfeller, and senior Ben Lewis.
Both LoCastro (51.8) and Gfeller (55.8) ran their fastest times ever.
Near the finish line, the anchor runner of the team that had the lead fell about five meters before the finish line. Lewis actually had to hurdle over him to cross the finish line first, Gordon said.
There were several other scoring efforts for the Bucs.
LoCastro placed second in the high jump (5’ 9”), and the 4 x 800-meter relay team of senior Matthew Chubon, senior Sam Liepke, junior Dairo Reyes, and senior Jason Purtell placed second. The fastest leg of the race was run by Reyes with his personal-best time of 2:14.6. Both Chubon and Liepke ran their fastest 800s of the season, with times of 2:16.0 and 2:16.5, respectively.
LoCastro took fourth place in the 110-meter high hurdles (16.55), and Lewis was fourth in the 200-meter dash (23.64). Also placing fourth was sophomore Tyler Beck in the triple jump (a personal-best distance of 38’ 2.25”).
Beck also scored fifth-place points in the long jump (18’ 4”).
Oswego’s 4 x 100-meter relay team of senior Ben Hoefer, Gfeller, Reyes, and junior Caleb Frost finished sixth.
“Overall, it was a finish to the season that nobody expected with all the uncertainties,” Gordon said. “There wasn’t an Oswego Buc, whether an athlete or a fan, that did not have a big smile on their face at the end of the meet. For the five seniors that competed, two of which earned section championships, the season couldn’t have ended on a higher note. For the rest of the young team, it just made them excited for the next year.”
