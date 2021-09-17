OSWEGO — Jack Hall and Jack O’Leary both shot a one-over-par on the front nine of Oswego Country Club to lead the Oswego varsity boys golf team to two victories over East Syracuse-Minoa’s Blue and Orange squads on Wednesday.
The Bucs topped ESM Blue 187-227, and ESM Orange 187-284. Oswego’s team score of 187 is the lowest score of this year’s campaign.
The next closest score was a 188 against Cortland.
Rounding out the scoring for Oswego were Kevin Waters (37), Neil Roman (38) and Gavin Ruggio (40). Lukas Cady shot a 42, but didn’t count toward the team’s five-man score.
Oswego (6-1) travels to Battle Island on Friday for a match against Fulton. The Bucs won the first matchup between the two rival schools, 195-225 on Aug. 27.
