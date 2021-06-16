HAMILTON — Five members of the Oswego varsity boys golf team teed off on the Robert Trent Jones-designed Seven Oaks Course in Hamilton last Monday, competing in an 18-hole Section III Championship tournament.
“In a sporting year full of uncertainty and stifled with complex mandates and regulations, it was nice to see all the best central New York high school golfers finally get out and have a chance to just compete,” Oswego coach Dan Rose said.
Oswego senior Michael Douglas concluded his two-year stint on the varsity golf team, where he managed to become a powerhouse player in a relatively short period of time. Though he decided to join the team as a junior, Douglas worked his way into the starting rotation quickly and helped the Bucs win close to 20 team matches in his remaining time on the team.
Fellow senior Ryan Bartlett concluded a varsity golfing career that spanned five seasons. Joining the team as an eighth-grader, Bartlett has competed in over 40 career varsity matches, along with multiple league tournament and sectional events. Bartlett qualified for the sectionals multiple times and finished second overall in 2018 at Radisson Greens.
The two seniors apparently saved their best for last.
After a two-hour bus ride followed by some brief chipping and putting, Bartlett and Douglas calmly went out and shot matching 4-over-par 76s from the back tees at Seven Oaks, a course renowned for bringing unprepared golfers to their knees.
Since the Bucs play their regular season in the fall, Rose said he is never quite sure which type of player will show up at the spring sectional tournament.
Rose said that most of his sectional players are competing in other sports during the spring and are not playing or practicing golf.
“They came to play today,” Rose said after the tournament. “They all came to play.”
Bartlett and Douglas both used a steady driver and cooperative putter to plot their way around a challenging course with lightning-fast greens. If it were not for a lost ball in the rough on his final hole, Bartlett would have stolen overall medalist honors from his teammate. As it turned out, Bartlett’s closing double-bogey put him in a tie for the low score of the day with his teammate and another fine area golfer, Anthony Maglisco, who plays out of Westhill.
Maglisco secured overall medalist honors after winning a three-way playoff on hole 18 with a bogey.
For Douglas and Bartlett, it was a memorable end to two storied golf careers.
Junior Neil Roman, who dealt with motion sickness on the bus trip, shot a fine round of 83 to help the Bucs to their first sectional title in seven years.
“Golf is tough enough when you feel well,” Rose said. “For Neil to come out and perform the way he did today says a lot about his overall character and grit.”
Fellow junior Jack O’Leary was also a pleasant surprise for the Bucs last Monday, shooting a respectable score of 86 to round out the Oswego scoring.
O’Leary, who established himself as a reliable scorer for Oswego in the fall, was happy with his performance, especially considering it was his first time laying eyes on the course.
Junior Jack Hall, who also qualified for the event, shot a round of 92.
Although the team will lose two scoring threats to graduation, the Bucs are excited about the possibility of defending their Section III title next season.
The new season starts in August, with tryouts happening on Aug. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.