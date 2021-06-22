OSWEGO — The Oswego Buccaneer Boosters Club presented the Oswego High School Senior Athlete Awards on Friday, recognizing its senior student-athletes.
Oswego had 95 seniors who lettered in at least one sport their senior year, including 36 multi-sport athletes.
Both club president Sean Callen and Oswego City School District Athletic Director Rhonda Bullard opened the ceremony by commending the student-athletes for their resiliency in a strange and unique year — constantly adapting to changes from the school, section and state.
“Athletics will be a hard thing to remove from your makeup,” Callen said. “That’s a good thing.”
Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek was the ceremony’s guest speaker. He told student-athletes that he understood what each one of them was going through, losing their “identity” in sports for a short period of time. He mentioned that any time things get tough later in life, that they can always reflect on what they had to go through during the 2020-2021 athletic season.
Gosek, an Oswego native, added that the seniors shouldn’t forget where they came from, and when they tell someone where they’re from, don’t just say “the Syracuse area.”
“For those of you that got to play this season, what an awesome experience,” Gosek said. “To the seniors … always be proud of where you’re from.”
To start off the awards, the Donald E. Bishop Sportsmanship Award, given to the senior female student-athlete for “outstanding leadership and sportsmanship” throughout their career, was awarded to Amelia Rastley, who was part of the hockey, lacrosse and soccer teams.
Ben Hoefer was named the recipient of the Joseph Chesare Sportsmanship Award for the senior male student-athlete. He participated in football and outdoor track.
Hoefer also earned the Michele Wink Pick People Up Award, given to the senior athlete that “gave 110%,” was a “caregiver/helper,” and was the last to leave, always helped clean up and was involved in the community. The award was named after Michele Wink, who was OCSD’s beloved athletic trainer.
The Dorothy Gould Memorial Scholarship, given to student-athletes who demonstrated excellence “in both athletics and academics,” was given to Nick DeSacia (football and outdoor track) and Audrey Flint (volleyball).
There were four recipients for the Oswego Minor Hockey Association Scholarship, given to a past or present member of the OMHA. Joe DiBlasi (hockey, lacrosse and soccer), Adam Michalski (football, hockey and lacrosse), Frank Winchek (hockey, lacrosse, soccer) and Thomas Back (football, hockey, soccer and tennis) were the recipients.
DiBlasi and Rastley earned the Oswego Lacrosse Club Scholarship. The winners are those who are in good academic standing and are “involved in extracurricular and community activities.”
The Dave Powers Memorial Scholarship, awarded to an athlete that has an average of 85% or higher, and played at the varsity level with the potential to play collegiately, was awarded to DiBlasi.
DiBlasi and Ava Cloonan (cross country and outdoor track) were named the Section III Scholar Athletes from Oswego. Both were also recognized at the Section III banquet earlier in the month.
The Sharon Swiech Memorial Scholarship, given to a member of the varsity swim team, was awarded to Maya Upcraft (bowling, cross country, softball and swimming/diving) and Jacob Smith (swimming/diving).
Tyler May (soccer) was named the recipient of the Timothy Daniel Everts Scholarship, given to a swimmer or soccer player who has maintained at least an 85% average.
Kyle Familo (baseball and soccer) earned the Pat & Joseph Wilber Memorial Scholarship, named after the former OCSD athletic director.
The Outstanding Senior Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards were earned by Michalski and Mary Culeton (basketball and volleyball).
DiBlasi, Rastley, Gretchen Dowd (cross country and outdoor track) and Matt Callen (basketball and soccer) were named the award winners for the Buccaneer Booster Club Scholarships.
The Buc Boosters also presented their special awards, including the Coach of the Year and the Fan of the Year. The latter went to Matthew Bock, who is the adviser of the WBUC Student Media.
Callen said Bock was a key component this year in athletics, providing live streaming and setting everything up so that families and other spectators could watch games online when they weren’t allowed in the gyms or stadiums during the winter.
The Coach of the Year went to Dominick Pike, who is the head coach for varsity boys and girls cross country.
“This award goes to all of us,” Pike said, acknowledging all of the coaches’ commitment to their athletes during the unusual sports seasons due to COVID-19.
