CENTRAL SQUARE — The ninth-seeded Oswego varsity baseball team edged eighth-seeded Central Square 5-4 on Monday in the first round of the Section III Class A playoffs.
Oswego advanced to a quarterfinal matchup Tuesday at top-seeded Cortland at 5 p.m.
Austin Carroll slugged a home run and doubled, driving in three runs for Oswego.
Kyle Familo had a single and an RBI. Others getting hits for the Bucs were Jack Spaulding, Devon Tonkin (double), and Will Adkins.
Noah Rogers pitched 5.2 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and six walks. He recorded five strikeouts. Spaulding pitched 1.1 innings, allowing no runs and one hit. He had two strikeouts.
Connor Lavigne singled, doubled, and knocked in three runs for the Redhawks.
Oswego trailed 3-2 until rallying for three runs in the sixth inning to take control.
