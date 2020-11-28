OSWEGO — Two members of the Oswego varsity boys soccer team have earned first-team recognition in the Salt City Athletic Conference’s Empire Division.
Buccaneers named to the first team were senior defender Frankie Winchek and junior forward Marcus Baker.
Selected as second-team all-stars from Oswego were senior goalkeeper Kyle Familo and senior forward Tyler May.
The division’s Players of the Year were Zach Shufelt, a junior midfielder from East Syracuse-Minoa High School; and Johnny Keib, a senior defender from Jamesville-DeWitt High School.
