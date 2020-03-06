OSWEGO — The Oswego modified boys volleyball team recently wrapped up its season with a 10-0 record and a title from the end-of-season tournament held at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
The Buccaneers didn’t drop a single set throughout the tournament.
Oswego cruised through pool play, defeated Jamesville-DeWitt in the quarterfinals and Fayetteville-Manlius in the semifinals and knocked off C-NS in the finals (25-23 and 25-21) to capture the tourney crown.
The Bucs’ roster (in no particular order) is comprised of Nick Besaw, Ian Cady, Jack Donovan, Aidan Evans, Cooper Fitzgerald, Mac Fitzgerald, Adam Gfeller, Thomas Gfeller, Oly Hoefer, Tommy Kirwan, Troy Lilly, Louie Roman, Hector Santana-Gomez, Braydin Spath, and Kevin Waters.
