OSWEGO — The Oswego modified boys soccer team held its opponent, Auburn, shotless in a 5-0 shutout Tuesday.
Jonah Orta opened the scoring for the Bucs after receiving a pass from Daniel Callen early in the game.
After several chances in the first, Oswego couldn’t find the net again until the second quarter. Jason Bartlett (assisted by Cooper Dawson) and Collin Wallace (assisted by Logan Stahl) made the score 3-0 heading into halftime.
While Auburn held the Bucs scoreless in the third quarter, Dawson forced a turnover in the Maroons’ goal box and scored a goal of his own just minutes into the fourth quarter. Dawson added another assist on a Liam Sugar goal to secure the 5-0 shutout.
Oswego had a game scheduled against rival Fulton Wednesday, and hosts Fowler on Friday.
